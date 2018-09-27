27/09/2018 21:05:00

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for Its Lower Dose Symjepi Product

Related content
27 Aug - 
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update
10 Aug - 
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2018 Fi..
06 Aug - 
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offe..

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) (“Adamis”) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has approved Adamis’ lower dose version (0.15mg) of Symjepi ™ for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions (Type I) including anaphylaxis.

Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President and CEO of Adamis, stated, “The approval of the lower dose form of Symjepi represents another milestone for the company.  We are working closely with Sandoz to bring this product to market and hope that it, along with the higher (0.3mg) version, will be well received in the market.”

About Symjepi

Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection 0.3mg is an FDA-approved product, for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions (Type I) including anaphylaxis, designed for patients weighing 66 pounds or greater. The lower dose version (0.15mg) is intended to potentially treat patients weighing 33-66 pounds.  Both Symjepi products will provide two single-dose injections syringes of epinephrine (adrenaline), which is considered the drug of choice for immediate administration in acute anaphylactic reactions to allergic reaction to foods (such as nuts), insect stings or bites, drugs and other allergens, as well as idiopathic or exercise-induced anaphylaxis.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory disease and allergy. The company’s Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection products (0.3mg and 0.15mg) have been approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.  Adamis recently announced a distribution and commercialization agreement with Sandoz, a division of Novartis Group, to market both doses of Symjepi in the U.S. market.  Adamis is developing a sublingual tadalafil product candidate as well as two products for the treatment of asthma and COPD.  The company’s subsidiary, U.S. Compounding, Inc., compounds sterile prescription drugs, and certain nonsterile drugs for human and veterinary use, to patients, physician clinics, hospitals, surgery centers and other clients throughout most of the United States.

Adamis Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such forward-looking statements include those that express plans, anticipation, intent, contingencies, goals, targets or future development and/or otherwise are not statements of historical fact.  These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: the company’s beliefs concerning timing and outcome of commercialization arrangements for its Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection 0.3mg and Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection and Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection 0.15mg products; the company’s ability to commercialize its product and product candidates; the company’s beliefs concerning the ability of its products and product candidates to compete successfully in the market; the company’s beliefs concerning the safety and effectiveness of its products and product candidates; expectations and goals for future growth; guidance regarding future periods; the company's beliefs concerning the safety and effectiveness of its products and product candidates; and other statements concerning our future operations and activities. In addition, forward-looking statements concerning our anticipated future activities assume that we are able to obtain sufficient funding to support such activities and continue our operations and planned activities.  As discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, there are no assurances that any required additional funding will be available.  Any forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions, are not guarantees, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and concern matters that could subsequently differ materially from those described in this press release, which may cause Adamis' actual results to be materially different from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements.  In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.  You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and except as may be required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release.  Certain of these risks, and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors are described in greater detail in Adamis’ filings from time to time with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and quarterly reports filed with the SEC, which Adamis strongly urges you to read and consider, all of which are available free of charge on the SEC's web site at https://www.sec.gov.

Contact Adamis:

Mark Flather

Senior Director, Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

(858) 412-7951

mflather@adamispharma.com

Adamis Pharmaceuticals logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:05 ADMP
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for Its Lower Dose Symjepi Product
27 Aug ADMP
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update
10 Aug ADMP
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update
06 Aug ADMP
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Exercise of Over-Allotment Option in Full
02 Aug ADMP
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
01 Aug ADMP
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
01 Aug ADMP
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Horizon Global, Bio-Techne, Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Kadant, Semgroup, and Provident Financial Services — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
23 Jul ADMP
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Adds Sublingual Erectile Dysfunction Product Candidate to its Pipeline
02 Jul ADMP
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Distribution and Commercialization Agreement for Symjepi
10 May ADMP
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
NYC Health + Hospitals More than Triples Amount Sought from United Healthcare for Wrongful Denials
2
ABEO Footwear to Exhibit at the 2018 Abbott Health & Fitness Expo for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon
3
Squirrel AI Learning Debuts at PRICAl Conference to Discuss Cutting-edge Technology and AI Education Development
4
H.B. Fuller Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
5
Yixue Squirrel AI Learning’s Co-Founder Wei Zhou: AI-Enabled Education Reduces Children’s Burdens and Improves Learning Efficiency

Related stock quotes

Adamis Pharmaceuticals C.. 4.050 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:15
California Water Service Sponsors California Safe Drinking Water Data Challenge
21:15
Uniti Group Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
21:11
ABEO Expands Wholesale Program to Over 90 Specialty Retail Locations
21:10
Freddie Mac Statement: Revised Primary Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements
21:10
Larson Electronics LLC Offers Portable Power Distribution Panel with Cam-locks
21:09
Stewart Named One of “25 Women to Watch” by American Banker Magazine
21:06
Aehr Receives Follow-on Order for FOX-XP™ Wafer Level Test and Burn-in System for Production Test of Silicon Photonics Devices
21:05
TTM Technologies, Inc.  Expands Syracuse, NY Location and Implements Flexible Work Schedule
21:05
Freshpet, Inc. Announces Appointment of Veteran Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods Executive Leta Priest to Board of Directors

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 September 2018 21:33:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-09-27 22:33:43 - 2018-09-27 21:33:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY