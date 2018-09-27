27/09/2018 22:19:08

Amarin to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Related content
24 Sep - 
REDUCE-IT™ Cardiovascular Outcomes Study of Vascepa® (i..
12 Sep - 
REDUCE-IT™ Trial Primary Results Accepted for Presentat..
26 Aug - 
Amarin’s REDUCE-IT™ Clinical Study Now Positioned to be..

BEDMINSTER, N.J. and DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN), a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health, announced today that John F. Thero, Amarin's president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present a general company update at the 2018 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. EST.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://www.amarincorp.com, and will be accessible at the same link for 30 days.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc. is a rapidly growing, innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health. Amarin’s product development program leverages its extensive experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) is Amarin's first FDA-approved drug and is available by prescription in the United States, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates.  Amarin’s commercial partners are pursuing additional regulatory approvals for Vascepa in Canada, China and the Middle East. For more information about Amarin, visit www.amarincorp.com.

Availability of other Information about Amarin

Investors and others should note that Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website (www.amarincorp.com), the investor relations website (https://investor.amarincorp.com), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts.  The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information.  As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis.  This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin’s investor relations website and may include social media channels.  The contents of Amarin’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Amarin Contact Information

Investor Relations:

Elisabeth Schwartz

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Amarin Corporation plc

In U.S.: +1 (908) 719-1315

investor.relations@amarincorp.com

Lee M. Stern

Trout Group 

In U.S.: +1 (646) 378-2992

lstern@troutgroup.com

Media Inquiries:

Christy Maginn

Burson-Marsteller

In U.S.: +1 (646) 280-5210

Christy.Maginn@bm.com

Amarin Corporation plc Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:19 AMRN
Amarin to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
24 Sep AMRN
REDUCE-IT™ Cardiovascular Outcomes Study of Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl) Capsules Met Primary Endpoint
12 Sep AMRN
REDUCE-IT™ Trial Primary Results Accepted for Presentation at 2018 Scientific Sessions of American Heart Association
26 Aug AMRN
Amarin’s REDUCE-IT™ Clinical Study Now Positioned to be Next Large Cardiovascular Outcomes Study to Report Results
25 Aug AMRN
Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Peripheral Arterial Revascularization in High Risk Statin-Treated Patients
21 Aug AMRN
New Research Coverage Highlights pdvWireless, Fortuna Silver Mines, Nordic American Tankers, Amarin, Himax Technologies, and Retrophin — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
01 Aug AMRN
Amarin Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Update on Operations
26 Jul AMRN
Amarin Announces Approval for Vascepa® in United Arab Emirates
24 Jul AMRN
Amarin to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results and Host Conference Call on August 1, 2018
28 Jun AMRN
Amarin Reports Last Patient Study Visit Has Occurred, an Important Step Towards Completion of REDUCE-IT™ Cardiovascular Outcomes Study

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ABEO Footwear to Exhibit at the 2018 Abbott Health & Fitness Expo for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon
2
Squirrel AI Learning Debuts at PRICAl Conference to Discuss Cutting-edge Technology and AI Education Development
3
H.B. Fuller Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
4
Yixue Squirrel AI Learning’s Co-Founder Wei Zhou: AI-Enabled Education Reduces Children’s Burdens and Improves Learning Efficiency
5
City National Bank to Increase Its Prime Interest Rate to 5.25 Percent

Related stock quotes

Amarin Corporation plc -.. 14.05 4.4% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:45
Focus Financial Partners Announces Merger of Loring Ward with The Buckingham Family of Financial Services
22:45
NMS Files Amended Complaint Alleging Fraud by AEW Capital and its Executives Eric Samek and Marc Davidson After Winning on Appeal
22:41
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Geron Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
22:36
Verizon, Nokia and Qualcomm use LTE Advanced technology of six carrier aggregation to reach 1.45 Gbps
22:28
Impact Venture Capital hosts more than 50 family office investment groups for first annual Impact Family Office Summit focused on investment strategies
22:21
RAPS to Honor Lena Cordie, Alan McEmber for Outstanding Community Leadership
22:19
CNL Founder James M. Seneff, Jr. Receives Lifetime Achievement Award From Institute for Portfolio Alternatives
22:19
Amarin to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
22:15
JCPenney Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 September 2018 23:03:20
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-09-28 00:03:20 - 2018-09-27 23:03:20 - 1000 - Website: OKAY