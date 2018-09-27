Apotheca Biosciences (PCFP) Overviews GameDayRx, CBD & Cannabis Tailor-Made for Athletes

Saint Petersburg, FL, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Apotheca Biosciences (OTC PINK: PCFP), a developer of cutting-edge medical products, nutraceuticals, drug formulations and cannabis delivery technologies for the healthcare and consumer care industry, announces the overview of its groundbreaking GameDayRx.

Apotheca Biosciences has designed a groundbreaking formulation to address medical issues faced by athletes around the world and how CBD in proper formulations and dosages have been helping such athletes every day. To delve into this encompassing topic, one must start at the foundation of the endocannabinoid system and how sports can be affected by modulating those receptors.

The endocannabinoid system is an assortment of CB1 and CB2 receptors spread throughout the body. We produce endocannabinoids like anandamide for important body functions like reducing stress. Since the receptors can influence the hypothalamus, short-term memory can be affected by phytocannabinoids like THC. Hunger and relaxation are also a big part of the system.

Using CBD to influence the endocannabinoid system during sports isn’t anything new. Famous individuals like Michael Phelps have used cannabis in the past. The benefits of modulating these CB1 and CB2 receptors with CBD has been observed by Niesing and van Laar who reviewed the reduction of psychological affects when using THC in sports. Reducing anxiety and calming the athlete may be an important focus for companies like Apotheca Biosciences in the future.

So, what is CBD good for? It helps with inflammation; athletes deal with inflammation very often, especially in their joints during endurance sports like running and cyclists. CBD can potentially be a great alternative to acetaminophen. Almost all sports can result in intense pain through many processes like exhaustion and accidents. CBD can be a great alternative to pain relief medications, which can be detrimental to the liver and cause a mental fog.

One of the most important benefits of CBD is anxiety relief especially during game-day. Many athletes experience stress before an important event no matter how hard they may train. Performance anxiety can be relieved with benzodiazepines like Xanax and lorazepam, but Xanax can certainly cause drowsiness. Enjoy all of the chill using CBD without any of the negative side effects that can come with anti-depressants.

If you aren’t sold on CBD’s effectiveness, just look to the many studies out on Multiple Sclerosis, cancers, and seizures. CBD’s benefits can help athletes especially with sustained head injuries.

This is where Apotheca Biosciences comes into the picture.

Apotheca Biosciences is developing a revolutionary formula called GameDayRx, which is a Transdermal Pain relief cream for sports and athletic markets. With the growing understanding of the effectiveness of CBD, it is impossible not to be a part of the growing CBD industry and Apotheca Biosciences will be at the forefront.

About Apotheca Biosciences Inc.

Apotheca is a developer of cutting-edge medical products, nutraceuticals, formulation and delivery technologies for the healthcare and consumer care industry. Its pipeline of products includes, transdermal, sublingual, and nasal delivery technologies for precise and controlled dosing of cannabinoids. Apotheca believes that it can deliver meaningful benefits using its technologies to the world’s aging population.

