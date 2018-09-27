27/09/2018 12:54:56

Apotheca Biosciences (PCFP) Overviews GameDayRx, CBD & Cannabis Tailor-Made for Athletes

Saint Petersburg, FL, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Apotheca Biosciences (OTC PINK: PCFP), a developer of cutting-edge medical products, nutraceuticals, drug formulations and cannabis delivery technologies for the healthcare and consumer care industry, announces the overview of its groundbreaking GameDayRx. 

Apotheca Biosciences has designed a groundbreaking formulation to address medical issues faced by athletes around the world and how CBD in proper formulations and dosages have been helping such athletes every day. To delve into this encompassing topic, one must start at the foundation of the endocannabinoid system and how sports can be affected by modulating those receptors. 

The endocannabinoid system is an assortment of CB1 and CB2 receptors spread throughout the body. We produce endocannabinoids like anandamide for important body functions like reducing stress. Since the receptors can influence the hypothalamus, short-term memory can be affected by phytocannabinoids like THC. Hunger and relaxation are also a big part of the system.

Using CBD to influence the endocannabinoid system during sports isn’t anything new. Famous individuals like Michael Phelps have used cannabis in the past. The benefits of modulating these CB1 and CB2 receptors with CBD has been observed by Niesing and van Laar who reviewed the reduction of psychological affects when using THC in sports. Reducing anxiety and calming the athlete may be an important focus for companies like Apotheca Biosciences in the future.

So, what is CBD good for? It helps with inflammation; athletes deal with inflammation very often, especially in their joints during endurance sports like running and cyclists. CBD can potentially be a great alternative to acetaminophen. Almost all sports can result in intense pain through many processes like exhaustion and accidents. CBD can be a great alternative to pain relief medications, which can be detrimental to the liver and cause a mental fog.

One of the most important benefits of CBD is anxiety relief especially during game-day. Many athletes experience stress before an important event no matter how hard they may train. Performance anxiety can be relieved with benzodiazepines like Xanax and lorazepam, but Xanax can certainly cause drowsiness. Enjoy all of the chill using CBD without any of the negative side effects that can come with anti-depressants.

If you aren’t sold on CBD’s effectiveness, just look to the many studies out on Multiple Sclerosis, cancers, and seizures. CBD’s benefits can help athletes especially with sustained head injuries. 

This is where Apotheca Biosciences comes into the picture.

Apotheca Biosciences is developing a revolutionary formula called GameDayRx, which is a Transdermal Pain relief cream for sports and athletic markets. With the growing understanding of the effectiveness of CBD, it is impossible not to be a part of the growing CBD industry and Apotheca Biosciences will be at the forefront.

About Apotheca Biosciences Inc.

Apotheca is a developer of cutting-edge medical products, nutraceuticals, formulation and delivery technologies for the healthcare and consumer care industry. Its pipeline of products includes, transdermal, sublingual, and nasal delivery technologies for precise and controlled dosing of cannabinoids. Apotheca believes that it can deliver meaningful benefits using its technologies to the world’s aging population.

To request further information about Apotheca, please email info@apothecabio.com, or visit its website at https://www.apothecabiosciences.com/, or visit it on FB @apotheca and Twitter @apotheca

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

Contact:

Media Contact: (727) 228-3994

Apotheca Biosciences

https://www.apothecabiosciences.com

info@apothecabio.com

Twitter - @apotheca

Facebook – apotheca

Telegram- apotheca

