27/09/2018 21:01:00

ARTAS iX™ Robotic Hair Restoration System to be Showcased at the 2018 World Congress of the ISHRS

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR), the global leader in robotic hair restoration, today announced that the ARTAS iX™ Robotic Hair Restoration System will be highlighted at the 2018 World Congress of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) in Hollywood, CA, at the Loews Hotel. ISHRS is a global non-profit medical association and the leading authority on hair loss treatment and restoration, with more than 1,200 members in 70 countries worldwide. 

"Restoration Robotics is the leading provider of cutting-edge robotic hair restoration technologies,” Ryan Rhodes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Restoration Robotics, said. “The ARTAS iX Robotic Hair Restoration System, our latest and most technologically advanced offering, represents the culmination of more than three years of research, engineering and clinical development.  We look forward to working closely with the ISHRS to further educate hair restorations surgeons on the benefits of this novel system.  The ARTAS iX System was unveiled in July 2018 and offers physicians a comprehensive solution for hair restoration that integrates robotic graft harvesting, simultaneous recipient site making and implantation.”

“The new ARTAS iX System marks a pivotal development in hair restoration technology.  I am excited to add it to my practice and to be able to offer my patients this state-of-the-art technology.” Dr. Robert M, Bernstein, MD, FAAD, FISHRS, member of the ISHRS and founder of Bernstein Medical - Center for Hair Restoration, further commented.  “This new robot is called ARTAS iX for its graft implantation capabilities, but it is so much more. The new system is faster, easier to operate, and is only half the size of the original ARTAS System.  The redesigned procedure chair has been optimized for patient comfort, and the smaller, streamlined system is compatible with a simple 120 volt outlet.”

For more information on the ARTAS iX Robotic Hair Restoration System please visit https://artashair.com/ix/physicians

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc., is a medical device company developing and commercializing the ARTAS™ Robotic Hair Restoration System. The ARTAS System is the first and only physician-assisted system to dissect and assist in the harvesting of follicular units directly from the scalp, create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms and now implant the hair follicles into the designated sites. The Company has unique expertise in machine vision, image guidance, visual servoing and robotics, as well as developing intuitive interfaces to manage these technologies.

