Atos signs contract with mobilcom-debitel, one of Germany's largest mobile phone providers, to create innovative digital workplace

Paris, September 27, 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, announced today that it has signed a contract with mobilcom-debitel, one of Germany's largest network-independent mobile phone providers, to manage 4,300 of its devices to help create a modern digital workplace. Headquartered in Büdelsdorf, mobilcom-debitel is the mobile subsidiary of the listed provider freenet AG.

 

The contract runs until 2021 and includes device management, support and trouble-shooting both locally and remotely across mobilcom-debitel's sites, as well as a managed antivirus service. Mobilcom-debitel and Atos will work together over the coming years to build a digital workplace that is sustainable for the future. Atos' digital workplace services help employees improve collaboration, mobility and productivity at the workplace, with modern tools that move with them across devices, so that that they are able to work from anywhere and on any device.

"In addition to the professional, industrialized operation of terminal equipment management by Atos, we were particularly impressed by the strategy for our individual Digital Workplace. This perspective opens up new productivity potential in IT support and workplace solutions", said Andreas Jürgensen, CIO mobilcom-debitel GmbH.

"We are pleased to welcome mobilcom-debitel as a new customer and we will bring our many years of experience in transition and transformation projects to this partnership. Our holistic portfolio for the workplace of the future has proven successful and enables our customers use new initiatives while keeping a high level of security",

said Ursula Morgenstern, CEO Atos in Germany.

Atos Digital Workplace is a true end-to-end solution to transform the employee experience, delivered through an enhanced partnership ecosystem. Atos is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Europe and a Global Leader in Digital Workplace Services by ISG.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of around €12 billion. European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

