Bring on the Biers, Brats & Bavarians - La Mesa Oktoberfest is HERE!

La Mesa, CA, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strap on your lederhosen and get ready to bust out your best chicken dance and polka moves at the Bob Stall Chevrolet45th Annual La Mesa Oktoberfest! As if tons of traditional German cuisine and flowing pints of bier weren’t enough of a reason to break out into a chicken dance, Oktoberfest will also feature two massive stages of non-stop music featuring everything from traditional Bavarian and German music, live oompah bands, traditional rock bands, DJs, cover pop and more! Join over 100,000 people from across Southern California for San Diego’s LARGEST Oktoberfest celebration! Following the traditional celebrations in Munich that kick off in mid-September, La Mesa Oktoberfest will be returning on Friday, September 28th, 4pm – 10:30pm, Saturday, September 29th, 10am - 10:30pm and Sunday, September 30th, 10am – 6pm. to turn the quaint avenues of the La Mesa Village into a FREE weekend getaway of a German paradise!

Soak in the La Mesa sun while watching the best German performances, both local and regional bands that San Diego has to offer. Get in the mood to knock back a stein with our German Polka bands: Snake Oil Oompah Band, The Bavarian Beer Garden Band and Polka Party Band playing throughout the weekend to inspire your best moves! Love local music? Don’t miss The Smokin Cobras, Slower, and Rising Star for upbeat pop-rock jams. For a little country kick in between chicken dances, Rio Peligroso have you covered! Of course, there’s nothing better than rocking out to a song that you know all the words to (especially after a few steins and pretzels). Belt your hearts out to all the best hits with San Diego’s favorite tribute bands: i90, Lies ‘n Roses, Gypsy, Way Cool Jr. and ELO!

 

Friday, September 28th

  • 4pm – Bavarian Beer Garden (Oompah)

  • 5pm – Snake Oil Salesmen (Americana)

  • 6pm – Bavarian Beer Garden (Oompah)

  • 7pm – Smokin Cobras (Pop 50’s)

  • 8pm – Bavarian Beer Garden (Oompah)

  • 9pm – Rising Star (Pop Hits)

 

Saturday, September 29th

  • 10:30am – Snake Oil Oompah (Oompah)

  • 12:30pm – Rio Peligroso (Country-rock)

  • 1:30pm – Snake Oil Oompah (Oompah)

  • 2:30pm – Slower (Pop-rock)

  • 3:30pm – Snake Oil Oompah (Oompah)

  • 4:30pm – i90 (Classic Rock)

  • 5:30pm – Snake Oil Oompah (Oompah)

  • 6:30pm – Lies ‘n Roses (Guns ‘n’ Roses Tribute)

  • 7:30pm – Snake Oil Oompah (Oompah)

  • 8:45pm – Way Cool Jr. (80’s Hair Band)

    • Sunday, September 30th

    • 10am – Polka Party (Oompah)

    • 11:30am – Fusebox (Rock)

    • 12:45pm – Polka Party (Oompah)

    • 1:45pm – Gypsy (Stevie Nicks Tribute)

    • 3pm – Polka Party (Oompah)

    • 4pm – ELO (Classic Rock Cover)

    • 5:15pm – Polka Party (Oompah)

    Don’t forget your cheering voice as there will be ample opportunities for you to join in and become part of the performance! In between the chicken dances, be sure to stop by the Hofbrauhaus Biergarten for a cold pint of traditional German Beer or head to the Oktoberfest Craft Beer & Spirits Garten serving up refreshing cocktails and delicious craft beers from Karl Strauss, Green Flash, Stone Brewing Co. and Modern Times Beer. Save money on your steins and indulge in exclusive Oktoberfest offerings by purchasing a Hofbrauhaus Biergarten Pass, ranging from $5-$45, including VIP entry and restrooms, front of the line privileges, 2 complimentary beers, a commemorative stein, a chicken hat or flower crown and more! Pair your favorite German-inspired beverage with a giant juicy bratwurst, German-style Snitzel, or a cherished twisted pretzel the size of a small child. NEW IN 2018, enjoy an exclusive La Mesa-modernized Oktoberfest brunch on Sunday, September 30th at Bo-beau’s Beer Brunch! For just $39.95 per person, you can feast your way through four courses of delicious offerings while exploring four different flavors of Modern Times Beer that come paired with each course!

     

    La Mesa Oktoberfest isn’t just your typical food and drink celebration, it’s an elevated experience for all ages. Find authentic homemade treasures and explore authentic art and German-style craft pieces from over 30 local artisans! Bring the whole family out for a weekend of family-friendly activities at the German Kinder Karneval, featuring a towering Ferris wheel, rock-climbing wall, massive inflatable slides, interactive art, brat-eating competitions, scavenger hunts and more!

     

    With over 30 local artisans showcasing authentic art and German-style craft pieces in the Craft Faire tent and new features like wiener dog races and howl-deling contests in the Dackeldorf Dachshund Village, La Mesa Oktoberfest continues to top its traditions! Don’t miss an unbeatable free weekend of German-inspired entertainment for Bavarians of all ages. To see a complete list of all the free German fun and purchase VIP passes, visit www.LaMesaOktoberfest.org.

