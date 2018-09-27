CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SKX and COCP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) Class Period: October 20, 2017 - July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The lawsuit alleges: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Skechers lacked the operational infrastructure to handle demand and sustain true sales growth in its international markets; (2) Skechers was relying on expensive, third-party operational solutions to drive its international sales growth; (3) Skechers' expenses would outgrow sales for the foreseeable future; (4) Skechers' international sales growth was not sustainable without such outgrown expenses; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Skechers' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. f/k/a BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQCM: COCP) Class Period: September 23, 2013 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 19, 2018

Allegations: Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate Cocrystal’s stock price; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny, including from the SEC; (3) defendants failed to abide by SEC disclosure regulations; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Cocrystal’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

