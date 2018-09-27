CNL Founder James M. Seneff, Jr. Receives Lifetime Achievement Award From Institute for Portfolio Alternatives

Orlando, Fla., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneff Lifetime Achievement

CNL Financial Group founder and executive chairman James M. Seneff, Jr. has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA), the leading industry organization. The award was presented at the IPA’s annual Vision conference in Chicago and helps to highlight the groundbreaking role Mr. Seneff and CNL have played in the alternative investment industry. CNL is currently celebrating its 45th anniversary.

Mr. Seneff started CNL in 1973 with a $5,000 loan from his father. His core business plan focused on anticipating and investing in overlooked opportunities while taking steps to protect the downside risk. Since its founding, CNL and its affiliates have formed or acquired companies with more than $34 billion in assets and raised more than $19 billion in private and public offerings through broker-dealers and institutional investors.

Over the last 45 years, Mr. Seneff has been an industry pioneer, placing CNL at the forefront with the launch of private placements and non-traded investments including public partnerships, real estate investment trusts (REITs), business development corporations (BDCs) and private capital funds. Mr. Seneff and CNL have successfully navigated the ever-changing economic and regulatory environment including selling over $15 billion in real estate assets prior to the 2008 financial downtown. CNL continues to innovate and recently launched a new private capital fund focused on investing in the debt and private equity of private businesses.

“Jim Seneff exemplifies the IPA’s mission of driving innovation in the marketplace and ensuring all investors have the opportunity to effectively balance their portfolios,” said Anthony Chereso, president and CEO of the IPA. “As CNL celebrates its 45th anniversary, we are honored to be able to recognize Jim and the key role he has played in the development of the portfolio diversifying investment industry.”

“I have spent most of my life looking for ways to bring institutional quality investment opportunities to Main Street investors, and it is honoring and humbling to have that work recognized by the IPA,” Mr. Seneff said. “I have seen a lot of change in this industry in the last 45 years, and believe we are once again in a time of great change, but I am excited and optimistic about portfolio diversifying investments and all of the opportunities they provide.”

In addition to his leadership advancing alternative investments, Mr. Seneff is passionate about philanthropic causes that enable people and cities to flourish and was named Outstanding Philanthropist of the Year by the Association of Fund Raising Professionals. In 2010, he was inducted into the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, which recognizes individuals who have overcome adversity to distinguish themselves and make significant contributions to business, medicine, entertainment or government. He has also been inducted into the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame and the Florida State University School of Business Hall of Fame. In addition, he was named one of Real Estate Forum’s 65 Real Estate “Legends & Icons,” and was recognized as a Living Legend in the Florida Trend Top 500.

About CNL Financial Group

CNL Financial Group (CNL) is a private investment management firm providing real estate and alternative investments. Since inception in 1973, CNL and/or its affiliates have formed or acquired companies with more than $34 billion in assets. CNL is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit cnl.com .

###

Attachment

Colleen Johnson

Senior Vice President,

Marketing and Communications

CNL Financial Group

407-650-1223