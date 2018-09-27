27/09/2018 17:57:50

Concurrent Technologies Corporation Wins $36 Million Contract to Provide Energy Program Support to the U.S. Marine Corps

Johnstown, PA, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) has awarded Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) a prime contract to support the Marine Corps’ efforts within its various sections (i.e. Headquarters Marine Corps, Regions, and Installations), which possess their own challenges in addressing the Marine Corps’ objectives to meet Energy Reliability and Resilience requirements. The contract was awarded in a full and open competition and includes one base period and four option periods that could reach up to $36 million in value if all the option years are exercised. CTC’s team includes four small business subcontractors (Sain Engineering Associates, Risk Mitigation Consulting, Cintel, and Barbaricum) chosen for their unique, best-in-class technical capabilities.

Through its role as prime contractor, CTC will address utility distribution systems that support the energy reliability and resilience requirements linked to mission readiness and operational effectiveness.  To do this, the CTC Team will: develop installation resilience metrics; evaluate unclassified Energy Security Assessments (ESA) reports; collect, store, and analyze energy data; provide written recommendations of suggested infrastructure upgrades; provide regular analyses of the utility bills and rates; assist in development of energy projects to address gaps noted in the ESA reports; assist in conducting building level energy audits; provide information on steps that will improve energy efficiency; and provide technical support to facilitate the energy security strategy and Installation Energy Planning.

“Energy touches every aspect of Marine Corps missions and functions, and even short-term interruptions in electric power or disruptions to delivery of fuel or natural gas can have serious consequences on mission readiness and the ability to deploy Marines in support of critical operations,” said Randy Monohan, MCICOM’s Energy Projects Officer.

In March 2018, CTC won a $6.2 million contract to provide functional and technical programmatic support for securing the Marine Corps’ existing Facility Related Control Systems (FRCS). CTC now proudly serves as the U.S. Marine Corps Installations Command’s prime technical support contractor in addressing all of its energy efficiency, resiliency, and reliability needs for all Marine Corps installations worldwide.

“CTC is proud to continue its support of the Marine Corps in strengthening the energy posture of its installations,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO.  “Our team is uniquely qualified to provide high-quality services and innovative solutions, leading to increased mission effectiveness, energy resilience, and reduced waste to the Marine Corps.”

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We support our clients’ core mission objectives with customized solutions and strive to exceed expectations. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

