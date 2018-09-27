Corelight Honored in 2018 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corelight, providers of the most powerful network visibility solution for cybersecurity, today announced that it has been named the winner of the Network Security Innovation Award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough , an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

“Our founders recognized many years ago that network data would always be critical in providing visibility for security,” said Alan Saldich, chief marketing officer for Corelight. “Over the last 20 years, they and others have been working on the Bro open source network security monitoring project to improve performance, add features, and to make it more robust and useable, making them pioneers in the cybersecurity space.

“The Corelight Sensors have been on the market for a little more than a year, so we are thrilled to receive this honor particularly because it recognizes the spirit of innovation that lies at the heart of everything we do at Corelight,” he added.

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,000 nominations from over 14 different countries throughout the world.

“Corelight’s spirit of innovation stems from a longstanding tradition of network security product ingenuity and progress,” said James Johnson, managing director of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough awards program. “We are proud to recognize Corelight for its history of innovation and for serving as a driving force in the progression of cybersecurity solutions for the most complex network environments.”

Corelight was founded by Dr. Vern Paxson (a Professor of Computer Science at UC Berkeley and Chief Scientist at Corelight), Robin Sommer (CTO) and Seth Hall (Chief Evangelist) to deliver network visibility solutions for cybersecurity built on an open source framework called Bro. Paxson began developing Bro in 1995 when he was working at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL); the name refers to George Orwell's "Big Brother" as it signals the need for operators of network monitoring to remain mindful of their users' rights and privacy.

Today, Corelight has merged the power of Bro with a suite of enterprise features to create a line of Corelight Sensors that make Bro dramatically easier to deploy in physical or virtual enterprise environments, like an intuitive management UI, native NIC shunting, sensor health metrics, and automated data export to Splunk, Elastic, Kafka, Syslog, S3, and more.

