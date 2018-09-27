27/09/2018 12:58:14

Correction of exchange notive 347/18: New share for trading, Nordic Iron Ore AB (349/18)

Correction refers to ISIN.

At the request of Nordic Iron Ore AB, 556756-0940, Nordic Iron Ore AB shares will be traded on First North as from October 1, 2018.

The company has 19,909,775 shares as per today’s date.

Short name:

NIO

Number of shares:

19,909,775

ISIN code:

SE0011528017

Round Lot:

1

Order book ID:

160324

ADT Value:

4,000,000 SEK

Company Registration Number:

556756-0940

Market segment:

First North STO/8

Tick Size table:

MiFID II tick size table/230

MIC code:

FNSE

Trading currency:

SEK

Classification

Code

Name

1000

Basic Materials

1700

Basic Resources

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Wildeco Ekonomisk Information AB. For further information, please call Wildeco Ekonomisk Information AB on +46 707670883.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
32
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
23
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
16
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Kitov to Present Data on NT219 in Combination with Keytruda® and Erbitux® at AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference
2
NYC Health + Hospitals More than Triples Amount Sought from United Healthcare for Wrongful Denials
3
ABEO Footwear to Exhibit at the 2018 Abbott Health & Fitness Expo for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon
4
Cannabis Science, Inc. Re-Appoints Dr. Brylyne Chitsunge, Pan-African Ambassador for Food Security, and Ms. Julia Royall, Global Health Information Specialist, to Its Revamped Scientific Advisory Board
5
UPDATE - Amydis Awarded Prion Disease Grant from NIH

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:45
MOBI724 Global Solutions Announces Appointment of New CFO
13:43
PGS: Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2018 Results
13:43
OHGI’s Love Media House Secures up to $1 Million for Production of ‘Laundry Service’ Docuseries
13:42
Amendment to interim dividend timetable
13:40
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CONSOL Coal Resources LP, QTS Realty Trust, MakeMyTrip, Momo, QIWI, and Global Blood Therapeutics — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
13:38
Net Asset Value(s)
13:36
Form 8.3 - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group
13:35
Yamana Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2018 Results Release
13:35
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Melco Resorts & Entertainment, New York Mortgage Trust, Canadian National Railway, National General, Delek Logistics Partners, and Brookfield Property Partners — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landsca

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 September 2018 14:07:31
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-09-27 15:07:31 - 2018-09-27 14:07:31 - 1000 - Website: OKAY