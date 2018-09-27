Correction of exchange notive 347/18: New share for trading, Nordic Iron Ore AB (349/18)

Correction refers to ISIN.

At the request of Nordic Iron Ore AB, 556756-0940, Nordic Iron Ore AB shares will be traded on First North as from October 1, 2018.

The company has 19,909,775 shares as per today’s date.

Short name: NIO Number of shares: 19,909,775 ISIN code: SE0011528017 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 160324 ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK Company Registration Number: 556756-0940 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 MIC code: FNSE Trading currency: SEK

Classification

Code Name 1000 Basic Materials 1700 Basic Resources

