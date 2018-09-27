Correction of exchange notive 347/18: New share for trading, Nordic Iron Ore AB (349/18)

Correction refers to ISIN.
At the request of Nordic Iron Ore AB, 556756-0940, Nordic Iron Ore AB shares will be traded on First North as from October 1, 2018.
The company has 19,909,775 shares as per today’s date.
Short name:
NIO
Number of shares:
19,909,775
ISIN code:
SE0011528017
Round Lot:
1
Order book ID:
160324
ADT Value:
4,000,000 SEK
Company Registration Number:
556756-0940
Market segment:
First North STO/8
Tick Size table:
MiFID II tick size table/230
MIC code:
FNSE
Trading currency:
SEK
Classification
Code
Name
1000
Basic Materials
1700
Basic Resources
