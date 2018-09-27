27/09/2018 14:48:52

CultureWaves® and Dstillery® Launch VOICE—A Need-based Behavior Segmentation Tool Providing Marketers with Actionable Consumer Insights

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CultureWaves, a leading need-based behavior science company specializing in the observation and translation of human behavior, and Dstillery, the leading applied data science company serving the advertising and marketing industries, announce the launch of VOICE—the first real-time, need-based behavior segmentation tool for marketers. VOICE provides actionable insights to identify, understand and engage with target audiences.

VOICE is a combination of Dstillery’s observed behavior signals and CultureWaves’ analyzed need-states data. These two sets of insights provide advertisers with a view into what truly motivates consumers to act, allowing for smarter marketing decisions. Brands in the CPG, retail, restaurant, finance, healthcare, publishing, media, and utilities industries are already using VOICE to understand the real-time drivers that move their audiences to action.

“The future of marketing relies on a data-driven approach, but so much of what’s available is inferred or self-reported, making it less effective,” said Andrew Tasset, VP of Marketing Services, Central Bank of the Ozarks. “VOICE has disrupted the insights and segmentation field, enabling the discovery of what potential customers want, and why they display certain behaviors and preferences.”

“For years, we’ve relied on self-reported data to inform marketing decisions,” said Bob Noble, the CEO of CultureWaves. “Today we need a deeper, personalized understanding of real consumer behavior. VOICE embodies this principle. It combines device-level data, with an overlay of human analysis that allows us to understand what influences consumer behavior. Understanding the why—that’s the Holy Grail for marketers.”

VOICE enables brand marketers to:

  • Understand current audience behaviors, uncover hidden and future audiences, expand engagement, and grow brand share

  • Segment the most valuable audiences by need-based observed behavior to better understand why consumers do what they do

  • Leverage “behavioral” learnings to develop more effective, relevant and disruptive sales messaging efforts

  • Optimize marketing investments through precision-targeted communication strategies and media plans based on intimate knowledge of what motivates various specific groups and where they can be found across the digital landscape

“Increasingly, leaders across various industries are insights-driven companies that rely heavily on data to craft marketing and sales strategies,” said Christopher Lee Boon, SVP of Enterprise Solutions at Dstillery. “VOICE allows us to show brand marketers the power of actionable insights. When brands understand the motivational drivers and messaging nuances that appeal to consumer audiences, they can tap into incremental opportunities that they would otherwise have difficulty finding.”

To learn more about VOICE, contact Chris Boon at cboon@dstillery.com or Jesse Paynter at jpaynter@culturewaves.net.

The news first appeared in Street Fight.

About CultureWaves®

CultureWaves is a need-based behavior science company that helps Fortune 500 companies, cities, and brands understand the ‘whys’ of consumer behavior, constituent and visitor behavior, in real time, with the ability to translate said behavior into actionable marketing and innovation insights. Since 2006, CultureWaves behavior scientists use a proprietary need-based analytic tool - Sparcwire®, that observes human behavior thru need-based filters, to deliver a clear look at where consumers have been, are headed, and importantly, how to more effectively reach and influence them now. These timeline insights inform brand strategies and engagement, new product development, and integrated communications outreach custom-tailored to a brand’s specific needs. CultureWaves explains the why” behind consumer behavior. To learn more, visit www.culturewaves.net.

About Dstillery

Dstillery is the marketing & advertising industry's leading applied data science company, helping Fortune 500 companies and brands unlock their growth potential by finding and targeting their highest value prospective customers. Since 2008, Dstillery’s team of data scientists and engineers has earned the industry's top distinctions for brand safety, machine learning innovation and high-performance media activation. We deliver actionable consumer insights from our reference data set of over 300 million anonymous US online and offline behavioral profiles that are updated on a daily basis, driving the full spectrum of marketing research and media business objectives. That’s why marquee brands in Retail, CPG, Finance, Luxury, B2B, Telco, Travel, and Tech use Dstillery’s platform to access insights, data and activation solutions to create more meaningful consumer touch points across multiple channels. To learn more, visit www.dstillery.com or on Twitter @Dstillery.

Media Contacts:

CultureWaves

Kay Logsdon, (417) 875-5000, mobile 417-849-7909

klogsdon@culturewaves.net

WIT Strategy

for Dstillery

Rich Cherecwich, (774) 254-0952

rcherecwich@witstrategy.com

Dstillery Red.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
32
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
23
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
16
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15
08:59
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
14
21 Sep
DANSKE
Desværre har pressen og visse politikere dømt i en sag for at mele deres kager.  Hvis man har fulgt ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
NYC Health + Hospitals More than Triples Amount Sought from United Healthcare for Wrongful Denials
2
ABEO Footwear to Exhibit at the 2018 Abbott Health & Fitness Expo for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon
3
Cannabis Science, Inc. Re-Appoints Dr. Brylyne Chitsunge, Pan-African Ambassador for Food Security, and Ms. Julia Royall, Global Health Information Specialist, to Its Revamped Scientific Advisory Board
4
UPDATE - Amydis Awarded Prion Disease Grant from NIH
5
H.B. Fuller Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:31
Net Asset Value(s)
15:30
American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) Positioning for Fourth Quarter M&A Activity
15:27
Siyata Mobile Signs Master Supply Agreement with Canadian Leading Tier 1 Cellular Operator for Uniden® UV350
15:22
Conference Call to Discuss Q3 2018
15:22
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Pretium Resources, Inc. Investors
15:15
Inception Mining Inc. Announces That it has Reached a Cooperation Agreement with Glen Eagle Resources Inc.
15:15
Arc Aroma Pure AB: 180927 OptiCEPT® generator sold to OptiFreeze
15:13
Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2018
15:07
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 September 2018 15:49:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-09-27 16:49:43 - 2018-09-27 15:49:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY