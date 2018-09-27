Cypress Hill and Bhang to Launch Rare Cannabis Products in Coordination with Highly Anticipated Elephants on Acid Album

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bhang Corporation and Cypress Hill announced today that their joint venture, CHB (Cypress Hill Bhang) is launching two collector’s edition cannabis products with the release of Cypress Hill’s long-awaited studio album, Elephants on Acid .

Scott Van Rixel, CEO of Bhang, commented: “We are proud of the Bhang-Cypress Hill collaboration. It has successfully resulted in products that reflect the band’s identity and vision. Every other week some group or entertainer approached Bhang wanting to license themselves and it was the same story, wanting us to give them money to use their name. Cypress Hill’s cannabis agent came to us with a different approach, however. They wanted to be instrumental in the creative process and wanted the products to be dope (no pun intended). The results speak for themselves.”

The first product is a 7.09 gram (1/4 oz) skull jar with the iconic Cypress Hill bucket hat.

DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill shared the Legend of the Crystal Skulls, noting that “Legend has it crystal skulls are a form of computer which are able to recognize energy and vibrations that occur around them.” He added, “The skulls have the ability to pictorially replay all events or images of the people who have come in contact with them (i.e. they contain the history of our world). Based on this legend, Cypress Hill and Bhang joined forces to create CHB.”

The CHB stylish skull jars make a cameo appearance in the newly-released Cypress Hill video, “ Crazy ” (at 1:33) and are great for collectors, the consummate Cypress Hill fan, or anyone who wants a stylish container that represents the wisdom of the universe.

The CHB skull jars also come packed with your choice of top-shelf flower in the delicious Cherry Bomb or Zookies strains cultivated by Ember Valley . These strains will activate the neurons in the creative, music and relaxation centers of the brain. Like the medicine men of ancient times used peyote, tobacco, and other natural substances to elevate themselves to a higher level of thinking, Cypress Hill selected cannabis that will transport users to the place where they can best listen to the newly-released Elephants on Acid album as well as allowing users to feast on the visuals Cypress Hill created for their cannabis-connoisseur fan-base.

The second product is a cassette tape stash box containing 6 Premium Pre-rolls (6 – 0.6 gram joints) and is available in two custom styles: a rare homage to the new Elephants on Acid album and then a classic, old-school version everyone will need. The joints are expertly-rolled with Mendo Breath, an indica known for its relaxing, happy and euphoric effects.

To order CHB products, go to Bud.com . Products will be available for sale 9/30/18.

About Bhang

Leaders in the cannabis industry, the Bhang team produces the most-awarded line of cannabis chocolate bars on the planet, as well as a premium collection of vapes, gums and mouth sprays. Developed and led by Scott Van Rixel, a European-certified Chef de cuisine and Master Chocolatier with 25+ years of gourmet chocolate experience, the Bhang brand is an international powerhouse and consists of many premium products in addition to its award-winning cannabis chocolate. Bhang is best known for innovation. Bhang’s premium CBD line has been enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of people since 2011 and true to form, we are ready to launch our new “cannabis-inspired” line of terpene-enhanced products to the mass market very soon. If you are 21+, please follow @bhang.chocolate on Instagram, @bhangchocolates on Facebook and @bhangchocolate on Twitter. For more information, visit gotbhang.com . #LiveLifeWithABhang #BhangVibes #CHB

