De Beers Group and Rocketspace Collaborate on Technology-Driven Business Transformation Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketSpace , a Silicon Valley-based external innovation consulting company, announced today that it is collaborating with De Beers Group on a number of digital and technological transformation initiatives, leveraging RocketSpace’s corporate innovation consulting services.

RocketSpace will work with De Beers Group on a range of initiatives, including technology-driven safety solutions, providing its unique access to emerging technologies and leading the sourcing, curation, application, and scaling of agreed solutions in collaboration with De Beers Group.

“As a company that embraces technology-led innovation, De Beers Group is very pleased to be working with RocketSpace on a number of initiatives that could be transformative for key areas of our business,” said Neil Ventura, Executive Vice-President, Strategy and Innovation at De Beers Group. “We selected RocketSpace as a preferred innovation partner because of their proven hands-on stewardship in applying technology innovation to help transform large corporations.”

“Taking a tech-driven approach to addressing critical business opportunities is not new to De Beers Group, and together we are opening the door to broader exploration and implementation of new digital solutions,” said Brad Strum, Vice-President of Corporate Innovation at RocketSpace.

De Beers Group and RocketSpace have mapped out multiple focus areas across the business and will refine the program’s vision according to business needs and industry opportunities, and together will develop the right strategic relationships with emerging technology partners.

RocketSpace is a global ecosystem of people and ideas that provides the necessary velocity — both speed and direction — to help the world’s top innovators bring the future to market. Founded in San Francisco in 2011, its global network of technology campuses and services are designed to help tech startups scale. RocketSpace also helps corporations fuel their continuous growth by tapping into its ecosystem of top startups from around the world. Learn more at rocketspace.com.

De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world’s leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining and marketing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world’s largest diamond producer by value, with mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. As part of the company’s operating philosophy, the people of De Beers Group are committed to ‘Building Forever’ by making a lasting contribution to the communities in which they live and work, and transforming natural resources into shared national wealth. For further information about De Beers Group, visit www.debeersgroup.com .

