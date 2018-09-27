City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

HEADLINE: 3rd Interim Dividend

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 3rd interim dividend, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2018, of 2.5 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 19 November 2018, to shareholders on the register on 19 October 2018. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 18 October 2018.