City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, September 27
City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
HEADLINE: 3rd Interim Dividend
The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 3rd interim dividend, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2018, of 2.5 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 19 November 2018, to shareholders on the register on 19 October 2018. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 18 October 2018.
The Board continues to target total dividends of 10 pence for the current year.
Issued for and on behalf of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited.
Contacts:
Hilary Jones
R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 825323
27 September 2018