Enervee set to deliver more energy-smart buying decisions with the updated Enervee Score

CULVER CITY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enervee, the energy-tech company, launched Version 2 of its consumer facing energy scoring system –the Enervee Score – this week. Winner of the 2017 Grid Edge award, and already used by energy companies serving over 50 million households, the new version of Enervee’s scientifically-proven score makes the energy-efficient choice even more compelling for shoppers.

Used by energy providers including PG&E, Con Edison, EDF (France) and Southern California Edison, the Enervee Score is part of Enervee's IDEAL Customer Platform. The Enervee Score delivers market transparency when it comes to energy, enabling consumers for the first time to easily choose the most efficient product and appliances via a 0-100 energy efficiency index applied to every product. Results already show consumer choices can be 10 percent more efficient when the Enervee Score is present. The score - along with the ability to see personalize projected costs and savings – are unique features of the IDEAL Customer Platform and its consumer choice engines and are not available anywhere else in the online retail eco-system.

In Version 2 of the Enervee Score, both the highest efficiency and lowest efficiency products in over 20 product categories are now even more visible for consumers, making it easier still to see the benefits of making the most energy-smart choice. Changes in energy-saving technology within a product category, which can lead to significant jumps in efficiency, are also now more salient for consumers as they are more visible within the score. This increased value for the consumer has the potential to further strengthen the documented and verified effect of the Enervee Score to nudge consumers to buy more efficient. In addition to increased consumer benefits, Version 2 of the Enervee Score also provides manufacturers with stronger brand and marketing benefits of delivering high efficiency products to the market, on top of energy-saving and engagement benefits for energy companies.

“The updated Enervee Score helps consumers, multi-family building owners and contractors buy the most efficient products that meet their needs. We’re pleased to feature Enervee Scores on our own consumer-facing advice portal, Smarter House,” remarked Jennifer Thorne Amann, buildings program director for the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy.

Results from the first independent assessment of PG&E's IDEAL Marketplace show that PG&E’s Marketplace nudged purchasing decisions through the end of 2017 that will result in 159-435 GWh gross lifetime electricity savings and 8.2-22.6 million therms natural gas savings. More importantly from a policy perspective, 75 percent of the estimated electric savings and 89 percent of the gas savings can be attributed to the PG&E Marketplace alone, without any financial incentives, resulting in cost-effective savings. Based on a simplified method assigning all costs to electricity savings, gross lifetime electricity savings were achieved at a cost of $0.004 -$0.012, with the gas savings as a bonus.

Enervee CEO Matthias Kurwig commented, “Enervee’s mission is to nudge us all as consumers to make more energy-smart buying decisions. The proven effect of the Enervee Score to date - along with validation from clients such as PG&E - shows we do not need to restrict consumer choice, but can focus instead on making the better choice the easier choice. With version two of the score, we’re excited to see even greater results for our utility partners, as they look to more integrated solutions that engage their customers across all energy decisions. The Enervee Score is lynchpin for deeper consumer engagement.”

Consumer interest in utilities providing expert guidance on energy-smart buying decisions is very high: 60 percent of US consumers are looking to their utility for buying help. This increases to 70 percent when it comes to advice from their utility about buying an electric car (EV). Yet, only 25 percent feel their utility is doing enough on appliances and 18 percent on EVs. Consumer interest in an online platform which allows for product-specific comparisons on energy efficiency is also high: over 90 percent of consumers would like to be able to do this - both for appliances and EVs (Enervee New Energy Consumer Tracker, July 2018).

About Enervee

Enervee is a software-as-a-service company that empowers the energy sector worldwide to transform and unlock the customer relationship. Through its IDEAL Customer Platform and Consumer Choice Engines™, Enervee delivers the most advanced suite of integrated tools and services to drive engagement through delivering energy-smart buying behavior. Learn more at www.enervee.com

