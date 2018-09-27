“Evine After Dark” Celebrates One Year of Groundbreaking Success

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evine Live Inc. (“Evine”) (NASDAQ:EVLV), a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company ( evine.com ), today announced the third season of “Evine After Dark,” a show that is pioneering in the adult intimacy space by bringing an assortment of curated products to live TV. Celebrating its one-year anniversary September 28, “Evine After Dark” will continue to offer unique intimacy items while expanding its focus on sexual education and relationship health. Guests appearing during the anniversary event will include TV personality, Carole Radziwill and viewers will be able to continue to explore all season long with host, Kimberly Wells as well as Marriage and Family Therapist, Jen Elmquist.

“Evine After Dark not only pushes boundaries, it fills a void that never existed in the interactive video commerce space,” said Anne Martin-Vachon, President at Evine. “Only a true group of visionaries could have seen that void, trust that the market is out there, and jump into action. I’m proud to say the people at Evine have that ability, so for us being revolutionary is just another day at the office. Evine After Dark combines three pillars I know are necessary for success – listening to what our customer would like to see, fulfilling their requests with the best and most relevant products, and delivering them in a tactful and impactful way.”

Season three of “Evine After Dark” will feature new product debuts by existing brand partners LELO and Sportsheets and will continue to offer items from Uberlube. In addition, a series of industry-leading brands will also be joining the merchandise mix including ZALO, Rianne S, Love Honey among many others. The show’s presence will continue to branch out into the social media space with special live “After Party” shows following each episode broadcasted on YouTube and Facebook. Within these segments, hosts Kimberly and Jen will answer additional questions, showcase even more exclusive items and cover topics not covered on-air. Customers are invited to connect with “Evine After Darks” Facebook page at www.facebook.com/evineafterdark where they will be able to receive up-to-date show details, sneak peeks and much more.

“My excitement to take part in Evine After Dark continues to grow the closer we get to airtime and I’m thrilled to be part of the show's one-year anniversary event,” said Carole Radziwill, activist, author and guest host. “Certain topics featured in this show can be classified as taboo, and I work to find appropriate, sophisticated platforms to break down those barriers and educate on matters that affect us all. Evine After Dark is that platform; it presents intimate products to the masses, uniting the audience while acknowledging that each viewer’s preference is personal and special.”

Nicole Ostoya, Chief Marketing Officer at Evine, added, “It has been a wonderful experience to watch the evolution of the Evine After Dark programming. Our customer has embraced the show and I love the constant stream of letters and feedback from them about how much they have learned and enjoyed the shows. Additionally, we have also created a family of brand partners that now have a platform to tell their story.”

Viewers are invited to watch the “Evine After Dark” 1-Year Anniversary September 28 at 10PM PST, 12AM CST and 1AM ET and catch season three every last Friday of the month via cable and satellite, mobile apps and live streaming online at www.evine.com . Evine airs on DIRECTV channels 73 and 316, DISH Network channel 134, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select Samsung Smart TVs, YouTube and on the nation's top cable providers. Find Evine in your area: bit.ly/1CNa450 .

For more information on Evine After Dark, visit www.evine.com/Afterdark . For more information on Evine, visit www.evine.com .

About Evine

Evine Live Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) operates Evine, a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company that offers a mix of proprietary, exclusive and name brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience via television, online and mobile. Evine reaches more than 87 million television homes with entertaining content in a comprehensive digital shopping experience 24 hours a day.

About Evine After Dark

“Evine After Dark" is an artfully empowering place for shoppers to explore fun and flirty intimacy items from the privacy of their own home. It is the first-ever after hours show dedicated to helping women and men experience more pleasure in the boudoir. The show reinforces confidence by providing an environment that is inclusive, safe to ask questions, educational and downright fun - because, it's never too late for sexy.

