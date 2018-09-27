Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Ascendis Pharma A/S, Fluor, InterDigital, Ruth's Hospitality Group, Aramark, and ManTech International — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR), InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH), Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), and ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR), InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH), Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), and ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed September 25th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S (ASND) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ascendis Pharma A/S's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Ascendis Pharma A/S reported revenue of $0.02MM vs $0.49MM (down 95.60%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.66 vs -$1.03. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ascendis Pharma A/S reported revenue of $1.73MM vs $5.10MM (down 66.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$4.16 vs -$2.86. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 15th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.22. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$3.50 and is expected to report on March 27th, 2019.

FLUOR CORPORATION (FLR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Fluor's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Fluor reported revenue of $4,883.80MM vs $4,716.09MM (up 3.56%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.82 vs -$0.17. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Fluor reported revenue of $19,520.97MM vs $19,036.53MM (up 2.54%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.37 vs $2.02 (down 32.18%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.49 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

INTERDIGITAL, INC. (IDCC) REPORT OVERVIEW

InterDigital's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, InterDigital reported revenue of $69.56MM vs $135.78MM (down 48.77%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.31 vs $1.51 (down 79.47%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, InterDigital reported revenue of $532.94MM vs $665.85MM (down 19.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.04 vs $8.95 (down 43.69%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.00. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.44 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

RUTH'S HOSPITALITY GROUP, INC. (RUTH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ruth's Hospitality Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Ruth's Hospitality Group reported revenue of $109.64MM vs $100.02MM (up 9.62%) and basic earnings per share $0.32 vs $0.26 (up 23.08%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ruth's Hospitality Group reported revenue of $414.82MM vs $385.95MM (up 7.48%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.99 vs $0.96 (up 3.13%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.47 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

ARAMARK (ARMK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Aramark's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Aramark reported revenue of $3,971.61MM vs $3,593.28MM (up 10.53%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.29 vs $0.27 (up 7.41%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Aramark reported revenue of $14,604.41MM vs $14,415.83MM (up 1.31%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.53 vs $1.19 (up 28.57%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 13th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.50. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.37 and is expected to report on November 13th, 2018.

MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (MANT) REPORT OVERVIEW

ManTech International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, ManTech International reported revenue of $491.04MM vs $413.69MM (up 18.70%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.50 vs $0.40 (up 25.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ManTech International reported revenue of $1,717.02MM vs $1,601.60MM (up 7.21%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.94 vs $1.48 (up 98.65%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.27 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

