27/09/2018 19:30:34

FERRATUM OYJ: Managers' Transactions

Ferratum Bank p.l.c. - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Clemens Krause

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Ferratum Bank p.l.c.

LEI: 213800SGT5S6EKUW2987

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 213800SGT5S6EKUW2987_20180926112134_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2018-09-25

Venue: BOERSE FRANKFURT - FREIVERKEHR (FRAB)

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: FI4000232830

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100,000 Unit price: 101 PCT

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: 101 PCT

Contacts:

Ferratum Group  

Dr. Clemens Krause, CFO  

T: +49 30 921005844

E: clemens.krause@ferratum.com

Ferratum Group

Emmi Kyykkä

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

T: +41 79 9406315

E: emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: FERRATUM OYJ via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
32
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
23
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
08:59
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
15
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15
21 Sep
DANSKE
Desværre har pressen og visse politikere dømt i en sag for at mele deres kager.  Hvis man har fulgt ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
NYC Health + Hospitals More than Triples Amount Sought from United Healthcare for Wrongful Denials
2
ABEO Footwear to Exhibit at the 2018 Abbott Health & Fitness Expo for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon
3
H.B. Fuller Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
4
Squirrel AI Learning Debuts at PRICAl Conference to Discuss Cutting-edge Technology and AI Education Development
5
Yixue Squirrel AI Learning’s Co-Founder Wei Zhou: AI-Enabled Education Reduces Children’s Burdens and Improves Learning Efficiency

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:36
GNA Surpasses $500 Million in Grants and Incentives for Clean Transportation Projects
19:35
Konica Minolta’s AccurioWide 160 Hybrid UV Inkjet Recognized in the Red Hot Technology Program at Print 18
19:31
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against CV Sciences, Inc. (CVSI) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – October 23, 2018
19:31
American Airlines Celebrates Team Members’ Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion With the 10th Annual Earl G. Graves Award; Morgan State University Receives $10,000 Grant
19:30
FERRATUM OYJ: Managers' Transactions
19:30
Hitachi Vantara Collaborates with Health City To Take Health and Health Care Innovation To New Levels
19:30
Hitachi Vantara and Arrow Electronics Address IoT and Smart City Opportunities
19:26
Bring on the Biers, Brats & Bavarians - La Mesa Oktoberfest is HERE!
19:16
RETRANSMISSION: Chargebee Launches RevenueStory Analytics Platform to Power Subscription-based Revenue Decisions Across Entire Organization

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 September 2018 20:00:49
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-09-27 21:00:49 - 2018-09-27 20:00:49 - 1000 - Website: OKAY