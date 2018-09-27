27/09/2018 19:36:17

GNA Surpasses $500 Million in Grants and Incentives for Clean Transportation Projects

Santa Monica, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), a leading clean transportation and energy consulting firm and organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, announced today that they have secured over $500 million in grants and incentives on behalf of clients across the commercial transportation and energy sectors. Through recent wins for clients, including over $83 million in funding from the Zero and Near-Zero Emission Freight Facilities (ZANZEFF) solicitation awarded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) announced earlier this week, GNA has helped clients deploy over 5,000 advanced clean vehicles and equipment, and build over 100 large-scale alternative fuel and charging stations.

“This half-billion-dollar milestone in funding signifies the success of not only our team at GNA, but our innovative clients and their cutting-edge projects that are transforming the landscape of clean vehicles, fuels and technologies.” stated Erik Neandross, CEO of GNA. “We recognize that this milestone would not be possible without the partnerships we have formed with public agencies who share our goals in accelerating the use of zero and near-zero emission technologies and ultra-low carbon fuels that provide much needed emission reductions while advancing energy security, economic development and job growth.”

From electric locomotives to Tesla Semis and zero-emission container handling equipment, CARB’s ZANZEFF solicitation awarded projects that span the goods movements sector that will cut diesel pollution in disadvantaged communities. GNA supported three top ranking projects that have been awarded funds from this solicitation, which collectively totaled more than $83 million of the $150 million originally made available via the ZANZEFF solicitation. GNA’s success in securing funds for all three applications it supported allowed the firm to surpass the $500 million mark in incentives for its clients.

“Our team has helped companies of all sizes secure funds – from global truck OEMs and Fortune 100 companies looking to electrify their operations, to agribusiness and solid waste companies who are commissioning low-carbon renewable energy projects,” Neandross continued.

“With a grant application success rate of over 90%, and over $500 million awarded to our clients, GNA’s Funding 360 team is just getting started,” said Karen Mann, senior vice president at GNA. “Beyond ZANZEFF and beyond California, funding activity is not slowing down any time soon. States across the nation are releasing their Volkswagen Settlement funding plans and GNA’s team of funding experts are already diving in to help clients track, evaluate, and apply for these funds.”

The Volkswagen (VW) Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust includes over $2.9 billion earmarked for clean transportation projects across the country. GNA has developed two products to help companies quickly evaluate VW funding programs. These include the VW Project Competitiveness Calculator, developed in partnership with ACT News, which is a quick and easy resource for stakeholders to see how competitive their project could be in any given state; and GNA’s VW Funding Portal, which is a monthly subscription service that allows users to access GNA’s state-specific VW intelligence without the commitment of becoming a GNA consulting client. Lastly, GNA provides a suite of consulting services that can help fleets, technology providers and other stakeholders to identify, track and apply for funding.

###

About Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA)

GNA is the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low-emission and alternative fuel vehicle technologies, infrastructure and fuels for both on and off-road applications. For 25 years, GNA has pioneered the nation’s largest and most innovative alternative fuel projects in the on-road and off-road sectors. In addition to its technical consulting practice, GNA hosts North America’s leading alternative fuel and advanced vehicle technology conferences—including the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, the Rethink Methane Symposium, and the High Horsepower (HHP) Summit. www.gladstein.org

Alexis Wiley

GNA

3105738552

alexis.wiley@gladstein.org

