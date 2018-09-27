27/09/2018 13:10:00

Hardee’s and Special Olympics Virginia Raise Funds for Athletes

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardee’s® restaurants across Virginia operated by Boddie-Noell Enterprises will join forces once again to raise funds to help Special Olympics athletes shine. Starting Monday, Oct. 1, Hardee’s customers who pay $1 for a paper pinup will receive a coupon sheet good for a big savings on specific Hardee’s menu items. The paper pinups are displayed on the wall of each local restaurant.

Boddie-Noell owns and operates all 180 Hardee’s franchise restaurants across Virginia.

The four-week fundraising campaign will help more than 575 Special Olympics athletes participate in the 2019 Summer Games. Last year, Hardee’s across the state owned and operated by Boddie-Noell raised more than $81,000 for Special Olympics Virginia. This year’s campaign runs through Oct. 31st. The campaign coincides with the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics, which dates back to 1968.

This will be the 38th year that Boddie-Noell Enterprises, the largest Hardee’s franchise operator in the United States, has partnered with Special Olympics Virginia, contributing in excess of $1.7 million to the organization during that time. This year’s in-store campaign imagery features Hardee’s biscuit maker Tony Robinson, who was named the 2017 Best Biscuit Maker of Boddie-Noell Enterprises. He is joined by Sgt. Keeli L. Hill from the Virginia State Police and young athlete Joe Tremblay.

The campaign will be supported by law enforcement officers, who run a lighted torch across the state leading up to Summer Games each June. In addition, at several locations in Southeast Virginia, Virginia State Police are taking their support to new heights! During breakfast Oct. 19, troopers will camp out on the ROOF of several Hardee’s locations to encourage donations. Stay tuned to www.specialolympicsva.org or facebook.com/specialolympicsvirginia to find a Cop-on-Top location near you!

"As we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Special Olympics, it is equally important that we celebrate anniversaries with our loyal partners like Boddie-Noell/Hardee’s,” said Rick Jeffrey, president of Special Olympics Virginia. “For 38 years, Boddie-Noell has helped Special Olympics Virginia and our now 23,000 athletes lead the charge for full inclusion on and off the playing field. In schools and communities across Virginia, Boddie-Noell has helped us break down barriers and inspire action to end discrimination for people with intellectual disabilities. We thank longtime partners like Boddie-Noell for being partners in the Inclusion Revolution."

“We’re excited to reach our 38th straight year of partnership with Special Olympics Virginia, thanks to the longtime support of our loyal customers across the state,” said Terry Lewis, president of Boddie-Noell’s Hardee’s Restaurant Operations and a Special Olympics Virginia board member. “The bond we have with Special Olympics is special. Our customers have always stepped up and contributed at our Hardee’s locations year after year. We hope this year’s efforts will be outstanding.”

In addition to the 2018 fall fundraiser, in 2019 Boddie-Noell will be a Presenting Sponsor of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Virginia as well as a Presenting Sponsor of Summer Games, June 8-9, 2019.

To learn more about Special Olympics Virginia visit www.specialolympicsva.org.

About Boddie-Noell Enterprises

Family owned Boddie-Noell Enterprises (BNE) has been a Hardee’s franchise operator continuously for more than 56 years. Today BNE is the largest Hardee’s franchisee in the United States with 348 restaurants across four states (Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky and South Carolina). The company employs more than 10,000 people and is headquartered in Rocky Mount, N.C. For more information about the company, visit www.bneinc.com.

About Special Olympics

Special Olympics Virginia is an accredited state program of Special Olympics Incorporated; an international organization that unleashes the human spirit through the transformative power and joy of sports every day around the world. Through work in sports, health, education and community building, Special Olympics addresses inactivity, injustice, intolerance and social isolation by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, which leads to a more welcoming and inclusive society. Visit us at www.specialolympicsva.org. Engage with us on Twitter @solympicsva; fb.com/specialolympicsvirginia; Instagram @specialolympicsva and youtube.com/specialolympicsva.

Contacts:

Special Olympics Virginia

Holly Claytor

Assistant Vice President, Media, Marketing & Brand

Direct 804.726.3025

Mobile 804.370.7916

hclaytor@specialolympicsva.org

Boddie-Noell Enterprises

Lindsay Priester or Rick Rountree

Direct 919-878-1144

Mobile 919-971-4451

lindsay@rickrountree.com

or rick@rickrountree.com

 

Hardee's.jpg

