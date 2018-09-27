Hitachi Vantara and Arrow Electronics Address IoT and Smart City Opportunities

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Vantara , a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), and Arrow Electronics, Inc., a complete technology solutions lifecycle provider, today outlined the next phase of its successful 20-year affiliation. Together, the companies will expand their combined efforts beyond high-end storage to include the development and sales of new end-to-end market-ready solutions powered by proven infrastructure, analytics, internet of things (IoT) applications, vertical solutions, network and connectivity, gateways, sensors and edge technologies from Hitachi Vantara and Arrow, as well as other ecosystem partners.

According to Bain & Company , the total IoT opportunity – from embedded and consumer devices and network through data center, analytics and systems integration – will grow to $520 billion by 2021. Expected to be available by the end of 2018, the first market-ready solution, a public safety and transportation offering from Arrow, will target the greater than $158 billion estimated Smart City market opportunity* with the hardware, software, cloud application capabilities, and services that can become the foundation of a dynamic and scalable smart city.

Earlier this month, Hitachi Vantara announced that it joined Arrow as a technology adviser and partner in the Colorado Smart Cities Alliance (see recent press release ). Hitachi Vantara and Arrow will help Colorado municipalities utilize data-driven insights derived from IoT, big data, advanced analytics and video intelligence technologies and solutions to fuel innovation, solve local challenges and improve smart city development.

“Over the last 20 years, Arrow has been instrumental to our growth and a key part of our success. Now, as the industry transforms and new trends and requirements emerge, we are excited to transform and expand our relationship to address new avenues and customer demands – from Smart Cities and Smart Spaces to Smart Transportation and Smart Manufacturing,” said Mike Walkey, senior vice president, Strategic Partners and Alliances at Hitachi Vantara.

“Today, we see a massive opportunity to offer innovative, sensor-to-edge and edge-to-core intelligent IoT platforms and solutions that can deliver value from data management and data governance to advanced insights,” said Howard Goldberg, senior vice president, Global Marketing and Business Development at Arrow. “Our work with Hitachi Vantara is a reflection of our strategic alignment and commitment to deliver the technologies and solutions that can accelerate transformation and help our customers across the globe realize the power of their data.”

