Hitachi Vantara Collaborates with Health City To Take Health and Health Care Innovation To New Levels

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Vantara , a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today at NEXT 2018 announced that it is collaborating with Health City , a cluster-led, economic development organization driven to take health innovation to new levels for the city of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Health City leverages Edmonton’s tremendous assets in health, health research, data, artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship to position the city as a premier location for health innovation. Health City’s role is to form innovation consortiums, bringing together highly talented people and organizations to enable innovation and products to get to market. Health City serves as a central connection point for Edmonton’s health innovation sector, working with and seeking inspired partners who share a vision for excellence, have a culture of collaboration and who are driven to take health care innovation to the next level. Through these partnerships, Health City is empowering Edmonton innovators to create locally relevant and globally scalable health solutions that have economic outcomes plus health and social impacts.

Hitachi and Health City will establish a co-creation relationship focused on innovative technology solutions that facilitate opportunities for health innovation in Alberta. This collaboration brings together Hitachi’s leading data and information management technologies with Health City’s focus on regional economic development, while advancing health and social well-being. This collaboration is designed to scale over time to allow the development of repeatable solutions for any community.

“Hitachi Vantara and Health City share a vision for advancing healthcare and social innovation by using the value of data to create a safer, smarter and healthier future for the community,” said Marcel Escorcio, regional vice president and general manager, Canada at Hitachi Vantara. “We are excited to work with Health City to build long-term collaborative relationships that will use technology to help solve healthcare-related issues and make significant impacts toward advancing the well-being of the population.”

“Our relationship with Hitachi Vantara exemplifies the kind of extraordinary partnerships we are seeking in transforming healthcare to meet the evolving needs of our population,” said Reg Joseph, CEO, Health City. “We are inspired by companies like Hitachi, whose talent and vision elevates health innovation beyond just the commercial opportunity, developing and supporting solutions that result in economic, social and health outcomes for citizens.”

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., helps data-driven leaders find and use the value in their data to innovate intelligently and reach outcomes that matter for business and society. We combine technology, intellectual property and industry knowledge to deliver data-managing solutions that help enterprises improve their customers’ experiences, develop new revenue streams, and lower the costs of business. Only Hitachi Vantara elevates your innovation advantage by combining deep information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and domain expertise. We work with organizations everywhere to drive data to meaningful outcomes. Visit us at www.HitachiVantara.com .

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society’s challenges, combining its operational technology, information technology, and products/systems. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal 2017 (ended March 31, 2018) totaled 9,368.6 billion yen ($88.4 billion). The Hitachi Group is an innovation partner for the IoT era, and it has approximately 307,000 employees worldwide. Through collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi is deploying Social Innovation Business using digital technologies in a broad range of sectors, including Power/Energy, Industry/Distribution/Water, Urban Development, and Finance/Social Infrastructure/Healthcare. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com .

