Hoylu AB: HOYLU RECIEVES ADDITIONAL ORDER

Related content Hoylu AB: UNITED STATES ARMY SELECTS HOYLU FOR DIGITAL .. Hoylu AB: HOYLU HIRES NEW CTO, SATOSHI NAKAJIMA AND ANN.. Hoylu AB: HOYLU AND ED CORP SIGN RESELLER PARTNERSHIP A..

Malmo, Sweden, September 27, 2018 - Hoylu, a leading enterprise collaboration company announced today that it has received an additional order from InterSystems, a US headquartered software solutions company specializing in Healthcare, Business and Government. The order represents a deal value of SEK 705,000 and expands Hoylu's existing business with the company, provides ongoing software license revenue and Hoylu subscribers.

Hoylu's solutions and software offer new and exciting ways to learn and collaborate smarter, faster and more efficiently. Create connected workspaces that include engineering plans, design reviews, and analyze large data sets on large scale HoyluWalls or any device you choose. Hoylu Suite is designed to make digital work simple, seamless and hassle free.

For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. The Hoylu Suite delivers a comprehensive set of personalized connected workspaces to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550

Publication

This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (8:30) CEST on September 27, 2018.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Hoylu AB via Globenewswire