27/09/2018 22:00:00

IBI Group Announces Extension of Credit Facilities

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. (the "Company") (TSX:IBG) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into amended and restated credit facilities with its existing banking syndicate. The amendment and restatement extends the maturity date from June 30, 2021 to September 26, 2022.

The amended and restated credit facilities consist of a revolver facility, swing line facility and letter of credit facility. IBI intends to use the amended and restated credit facility for general corporate purposes, including working capital requirements. Under certain conditions, the repayment of convertible debentures indebtedness, is permitted under the terms of the facilities.

The availability of each credit facility is subject to compliance with certain financial, reporting and other covenants. Advances under the credit facilities bear interest at rates based on the Canadian dollar prime rate, US dollar base rate, LIBOR or CDOR plus, in each case, an applicable margin.

About IBI Group Inc.

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a globally integrated architecture, planning, engineering, and technology firm with over 2,500 professionals around the world. For more than 40 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities must be designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. IBI Group is a lead partner of the Smart Cities Council North America. Follow on Twitter @ibigroup and Instagram @ibi_group.

SOURCE: IBI Group Inc.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Stephen Taylor, CFOMedia:
IBI Group Inc.Riyaz Lalani
55 St. Clair Avenue WestBayfield Strategy, Inc.
Toronto, ON M4V 2Y7416-907-9365
Tel: 416-596-1930rlalani@bayfieldstrategy.com

IBIGroup.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
32
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
23
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
15
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15
21 Sep
DANSKE
Desværre har pressen og visse politikere dømt i en sag for at mele deres kager.  Hvis man har fulgt ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ABEO Footwear to Exhibit at the 2018 Abbott Health & Fitness Expo for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon
2
Squirrel AI Learning Debuts at PRICAl Conference to Discuss Cutting-edge Technology and AI Education Development
3
H.B. Fuller Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
4
Yixue Squirrel AI Learning’s Co-Founder Wei Zhou: AI-Enabled Education Reduces Children’s Burdens and Improves Learning Efficiency
5
City National Bank to Increase Its Prime Interest Rate to 5.25 Percent

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:45
Focus Financial Partners Announces Merger of Loring Ward with The Buckingham Family of Financial Services
22:45
NMS Files Amended Complaint Alleging Fraud by AEW Capital and its Executives Eric Samek and Marc Davidson After Winning on Appeal
22:41
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Geron Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
22:36
Verizon, Nokia and Qualcomm use LTE Advanced technology of six carrier aggregation to reach 1.45 Gbps
22:28
Impact Venture Capital hosts more than 50 family office investment groups for first annual Impact Family Office Summit focused on investment strategies
22:21
RAPS to Honor Lena Cordie, Alan McEmber for Outstanding Community Leadership
22:19
CNL Founder James M. Seneff, Jr. Receives Lifetime Achievement Award From Institute for Portfolio Alternatives
22:19
Amarin to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
22:15
JCPenney Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 September 2018 23:03:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-09-28 00:03:43 - 2018-09-27 23:03:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY