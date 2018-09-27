27/09/2018 22:28:19

Impact Venture Capital hosts more than 50 family office investment groups for first annual Impact Family Office Summit focused on investment strategies

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Impact Venture Capital is hosting the first annual Impact Family Office Summit at the Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, CA in partnership with Nasdaq, the Kauffman Fellows, Mark IV, First Republic Bank, and ZZ Ventures.  The purpose of the event is to educate family office investment groups on investments in VC funds and tech companies.  Over 100 individuals and 50 family offices are confirmed to attend the Summit.

“Family offices are actively investing in VC funds and directly into technology companies at an accelerated pace,” said Impact Venture Capital general partner Jack Crawford.  “No business is immune to technological disruption, and venture investments allow family offices to better understand the technology that exists today and how it can support their core operating businesses.  Their own personal experiences as successful entrepreneurs can provide valuable insight to startups looking for smart, connected capital.”

“Allocations for venture capital from family offices are on the rise at our firm and many others,” said Mark IV’s head of venture Michael Beaudoin.  “It’s exciting to see so many family offices, particularly in Southern California, collaborate to play an active leadership role in the venture ecosystem alongside of traditional VCs and corporate venture groups”.

The event is covering a spectrum of topics, including Venture Capital 101 for attendees new to the asset class, as well as “family office venture strategies”, “co-investing with institutions and corporate partners”, and “university venture and entrepreneurship strategies”.

Impact General Partners Dixon Doll and Eric Ball provided keynote presentations and moderated panels of industry experts from institutions like Cambridge Associates, corporate venture groups like SK Hynix, and endowments like the University of San Francisco.

A panel and tradeshow led by frontier technology CEOs is scheduled as the culminating activity with product demonstrations on hot industry sectors including artificial intelligence, drones, autonomous vehicles, and cloud computing.

About Impact Venture Capital

Impact Venture Capital invests in seed/early stage information technology companies focused on artificial intelligence applied to key industries like drones, robotics, cybersecurity, media and financial technology among others. We work alongside corporate venture groups that serve as partners, customers, and capital sources for startups.  Impact Venture Capital believes that entrepreneurs that know how to navigate the regulatory, policy, and corporate worlds will have a strong competitive advantage, and we run large scale tech summits to build this expertise.  Impact Venture Capital is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with satellite offices in Sacramento, CA.

