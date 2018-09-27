27/09/2018 23:53:53

INSYS Therapeutics to Present at 2018 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

PHOENIX, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY), a leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical cannabinoids and spray technology, announced today that Saeed Motahari, president and chief executive officer, and Andy Long, chief financial officer, will present at the upcoming 2018 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference as follows:

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018
Time: 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: New York, N.Y.

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 90 days thereafter, via the Investors section of company’s website at https://www.insysrx.com/, under Presentations & Events. Accessible at the same webpage, the presentation slides will be available during and after the conference.

About INSYS

INSYS Therapeutics

is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes innovative drugs and novel drug delivery systems of therapeutic molecules that improve patients’ quality of life. Using proprietary spray technology and capabilities to develop pharmaceutical cannabinoids, INSYS is developing a pipeline of products intended to address unmet medical needs and the clinical shortcomings of existing commercial products. INSYS is committed to developing medications for potentially treating anaphylaxis, epilepsy, Prader-Willi syndrome, opioid addiction and overdose, and other disease areas with a significant unmet need.C 

CONTACT:

Corporate Communications

Investor Relations

 Joe McGrathJackie Marcus or Chris Hodges
 INSYS TherapeuticsAlpha IR Group
 480-500-3101312-445-2870
 

jmcgrath@insysrx.com

INSY@alpha-ir.com

 



