27/09/2018

InterDigital Receives Industry-Wide Recognition With Technology Award Win and Shortlistings

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wireless industry’s awards season has seen enormous success for InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC), a mobile technology research and development company. InterDigital has won the “Best IoT/Smart Home or 5G Technology” award as part of the annual CSI Awards. InterDigital has also been shortlisted for a World Communications Award in the “5G  Leadership” category and for a Global Telecoms Award in the “Advancing the Road to 5G” category.

The CSI Awards, run by CSI Magazine (Cable & Satellite International Magazine) and which take place during the IBC trade show in Amsterdam, recognize and reward innovation and excellence in the cable, satellite, broadcast, IPTV, telco, broadband/OTT video, and mobile TV sectors. InterDigital was selected from a group of four finalists to win its category for its collaboration in the European H2020 project, FLAME (Facility for Large-scale Adaptive Media Experimentation). The award is also the company’s first global recognition for technology in the increasingly important video space.

Led by a consortium of twelve partners, FLAME seeks to transform the user experience by delivering faster access to media and new services through 5G. InterDigital was recognized for its contribution to the project through its FLIPS (Flexible IP Services) technology suite utilized in the service-based architecture (SBA) platform which lies in the heart of the FLAME platform.

It was InterDigital’s contribution to the 5G-Crosshaul project that has also seen the company nominated in the World Communications Awards (run by publisher Terrapinn) and Global Telecoms Awards (run by Knect365). 5G-Crosshaul is a consortium of 20 of the world’s leading global technology players created to develop a 5G-integrated backhaul and fronthaul transport network, with the aim of supporting and managing the 5G network architectures that will be crucial to 5G deployment.

Commenting on the win and the shortlistings, William J. Merritt, President and CEO of InterDigital, said: “We are delighted to receive this award from CSI as well as the other two nominations from the World Communications Awards and the Global Telecoms Awards. This is a testament to our contribution to the development of 5G, and we are proud to see how impactful our collaboration with leading industry partners has been for the roll-out of the next generation of cellular.”

Winners for the World Communications Awards and Global Telecoms Awards will be announced at the award ceremonies taking place in London, UK, respectively on 31st October and 8th November.

About InterDigital

®

InterDigital develops mobile technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks and a richer multimedia experience years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading wireless companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc. Chordant is a trademark of InterDigital.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:

Patrick Van de Wille

Email: patrick.vandewille@interdigital.com

+1 (858) 210-4814

 

InterDigital Inc 80.15 0.0% Stock price unchanged

