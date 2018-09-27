27/09/2018 22:41:30

INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Geron Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Geron Corporation (“Geron” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GERN).  The investigation concerns whether Geron and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices, and whether Geron investors have been harmed as a result.

Geron investors with financial losses in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and potential options.  Additional information about this investigation may also be found online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/geron/.

On September 27, 2018, Janssen Biotech, Inc. (“Janssen”) announced that it would end its “collaboration and license agreement with Geron Corporation for imetelstat. … Janssen will work with Geron to transition the imetelstat program back to the company.”  Also on September 27, 2018, Geron disclosed that “the effective date of the termination is September 28, 2018, after which the licensed rights to the imetelstat program, including intellectual property rights generated under the collaboration, return to Geron without any continuing economic obligations to Janssen, and Janssen has no further obligations to fund any of the current ongoing imetelstat clinical trials.”

Following this news, shares of Geron’s stock declined $3.92 per share, or over 62% in value, to close on September 27, 2018 at $2.31 per share.

Geron investors, and individuals with information relevant to this investigation, are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC.  Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal actions throughout the country.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Geron Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
