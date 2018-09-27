Konica Minolta’s AccurioWide 160 Hybrid UV Inkjet Recognized in the Red Hot Technology Program at Print 18

Ramsey, NJ, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced the AccurioWide 160 has been recognized in the Red Hot Technology Recognition Program for the wide-format digital printing devices category for Print 18. This program showcases the latest and greatest products for the commercial print and graphic communications industries shown at the annual PRINT event in Chicago.

“We are extremely pleased to be recognized as Red Hot Technology for our new AccurioWide 160. This product utilizes Konica Minolta’s industry-leading printhead technology for wide format applications to further expand Konica Minolta’s commitment in areas of commercial and industrial printing,” said Dino Pagliarello, vice president, Product Management & Planning at Konica Minolta.

The AccurioWide 160 printer will be on display and demonstrated at the industry trade show, Print 18, McCormick Place South, Chicago, September 30 – October 2, at booth #1611; and at the Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA) Expo, Las Vegas Convention Center, at booth #3769. In addition, AccurioWide 200, a larger, faster and enhanced version of the AccurioWide 160, will also be on display for the first time and demonstrated at the SGIA Expo.

