27/09/2018 16:15:00

Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Control Station with Emergency Stop, Potentiometer and 3-Position Selector Switch

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leader in industrial lighting, Larson Electronics LLC, has announced the release of an explosion proof control station that supports several control mechanisms for heavy-duty machines used in busy industrial operations. This station includes an emergency stop push button, three-position selector switch, a green pilot light and a single-turn potentiometer.

The EPCS-PBS-3PS.LOM-PTM-PLG from Larson Electronics is an explosion proof control station designed for hazardous locations including, but not limited to: chemical and petrochemical plants, paint spray booths, food manufacturing facilities and agricultural sites. This Class I, Division 1 and 2, Class II Division 1 and 2, Class III unit engages commands using a three-position (local/off/remote), maintained selector switch. The unit has a maximum voltage of 600V AC and features a short, single-turn potentiometer. For emergency stop, a short, single pushbutton, maintained contact red mushroom head is available with push/pull operation. The EPCS-PBS-3PS.LOM-PTM-PLG also includes a green pilot light to indicate status.

This hazardous location control station is constructed of sturdy aluminum with stainless steel parts for additional reliability. The station is NEMA 7 (C, D) and NEMA 9 (E, F, G) rated, and includes three pre-drilled and tapped operator holes with ¾-inch NPT hubs.

“This control station provides operators in hazardous locations with an easy way to support heavy-duty machine control mechanisms from a single unit,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The unit is surface mount compatible, so it doesn’t invade on busy industrial operations and is easily accessible, and has an emergency stop button for additional safety.”

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC 

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4bd67730-6380-442b-83db-98f61894405e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f2a6b43-0262-4246-b02d-d96dc30770a3

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
32
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
23
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
16
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
NYC Health + Hospitals More than Triples Amount Sought from United Healthcare for Wrongful Denials
2
ABEO Footwear to Exhibit at the 2018 Abbott Health & Fitness Expo for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon
3
Cannabis Science, Inc. Re-Appoints Dr. Brylyne Chitsunge, Pan-African Ambassador for Food Security, and Ms. Julia Royall, Global Health Information Specialist, to Its Revamped Scientific Advisory Board
4
H.B. Fuller Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
5
UPDATE - Amydis Awarded Prion Disease Grant from NIH

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:15
AEROMEXICO EXPANDS BRANDED FARES TO ALL ITS MARKETS
17:15
Navient helps more borrowers avoid default
17:12
NAGDCA champions National Retirement Security Week 2018 with Retirement Garden, video series addressing retirement savings considerations by career stage
17:12
Transaction in Own Shares
17:08
Ress Life Investments A/S announces capital increase
17:04
Onex Third-Quarter Dividend Declared
17:03
BenchPrep is Named One of the Top 100 Finalists for the 17th Annual Chicago Innovation Awards
17:02
Scythian Biosciences Closes Strategic Sale of Latin American and Caribbean Assets
17:00
UMG Media Corp. Teams with Major League Baseball Players Association to launch first-ever esports series for Major League baseball players

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 September 2018 17:32:41
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-09-27 18:32:41 - 2018-09-27 17:32:41 - 1000 - Website: OKAY