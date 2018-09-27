Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Control Station with Emergency Stop, Potentiometer and 3-Position Selector Switch

KEMP, Texas, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leader in industrial lighting, Larson Electronics LLC, has announced the release of an explosion proof control station that supports several control mechanisms for heavy-duty machines used in busy industrial operations. This station includes an emergency stop push button, three-position selector switch, a green pilot light and a single-turn potentiometer.

The EPCS-PBS-3PS.LOM-PTM-PLG from Larson Electronics is an explosion proof control station designed for hazardous locations including, but not limited to: chemical and petrochemical plants, paint spray booths, food manufacturing facilities and agricultural sites. This Class I, Division 1 and 2, Class II Division 1 and 2, Class III unit engages commands using a three-position (local/off/remote), maintained selector switch. The unit has a maximum voltage of 600V AC and features a short, single-turn potentiometer. For emergency stop, a short, single pushbutton, maintained contact red mushroom head is available with push/pull operation. The EPCS-PBS-3PS.LOM-PTM-PLG also includes a green pilot light to indicate status.

This hazardous location control station is constructed of sturdy aluminum with stainless steel parts for additional reliability. The station is NEMA 7 (C, D) and NEMA 9 (E, F, G) rated, and includes three pre-drilled and tapped operator holes with ¾-inch NPT hubs.

“This control station provides operators in hazardous locations with an easy way to support heavy-duty machine control mechanisms from a single unit,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “The unit is surface mount compatible, so it doesn’t invade on busy industrial operations and is easily accessible, and has an emergency stop button for additional safety.”

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-800-369-6671

Phone: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4bd67730-6380-442b-83db-98f61894405e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f2a6b43-0262-4246-b02d-d96dc30770a3