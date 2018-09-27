27/09/2018 17:50:00

Monthly Factsheet July

UK Mortgages Ltd - Monthly Factsheet July

PR Newswire

London, September 27

31/07/2018

UK Mortgages Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440, LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

Monthly Factsheet

The Board of UK Mortgages Limited (UKML) and TwentyFour Asset Management LLP (TwentyFour) are pleased to present the latest factsheet for the fund. Information on current investments and pipeline can be found in the factsheet. 

Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

https://twentyfouram.com/en/funds/uk-mortgages-fund/

or viewed here

For further information, please contact:

John Magrath    +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
32
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
23
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15
08:59
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
14
21 Sep
DANSKE
Desværre har pressen og visse politikere dømt i en sag for at mele deres kager.  Hvis man har fulgt ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
NYC Health + Hospitals More than Triples Amount Sought from United Healthcare for Wrongful Denials
2
ABEO Footwear to Exhibit at the 2018 Abbott Health & Fitness Expo for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon
3
H.B. Fuller Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
4
UPDATE - Amydis Awarded Prion Disease Grant from NIH
5
Squirrel AI Learning Debuts at PRICAl Conference to Discuss Cutting-edge Technology and AI Education Development

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:17
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. Investors
18:17
Data443’s ClassiDocs Now Available on GOV.UK Digital Marketplace G-Cloud Framework
18:15
Deinove : 2018 half-year consolidated results
18:08
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OPK, USAT and MCHP
18:05
SimplyFun Game Earns Learning® Magazine 2019 Teachers’ Choice Award for the Classroom
18:05
Enervee set to deliver more energy-smart buying decisions with the updated Enervee Score
18:03
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SKX and COCP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ORCL, NLSN, ZN, HMNY and GDS
18:00
Corelight Honored in 2018 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 September 2018 18:35:14
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-09-27 19:35:14 - 2018-09-27 18:35:14 - 1000 - Website: OKAY