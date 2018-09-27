27/09/2018 16:25:00

Monthly Shareholder Report - August 2018

BH Global Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - August 2018

PR Newswire

London, September 27

BH Global Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 48555)

 

Monthly Shareholder Report – August 2018

Attached is a link to the August 2018 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Global Limited.

https://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-2709181622-6651_BHG_-_Newsletter_-_August_2018_CC.pdf

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Harry Rouillard +44 (0) 1481 74 5315

