27/09/2018 07:30:00

Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Brinova Fastigheter to the Main Market

Stockholm, September 27, 2018 — Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Brinova Fastigheter AB (short name: BRIN B), a small cap company within the financial sector (sub sector: real estate), today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Brinova Fastigheter (“Brinova”) was previously listed on Nasdaq First North Premier and is the 59th company to list on Nasdaq’s Nordic markets* in 2018.

Brinova is a real estate company specialized in developing residential properties and community buildings. The company’s business concept is to offer attractive and affordable housing and premises for individuals as well as private and public sector organizations, and its current portfolio include 72 properties, 1000 residential apartments and a total, rentable area of 212,000 square meters. Brinova is headquartered in Helsingborg, Sweden and operates in the southern parts of Sweden. For more information, please visit www.brinova.se.

”We see our transfer to the regulated main market as a quality stamp, which will further add to our credibility as we continue our long term partnership with stakeholders in the social sector,“ said Per Johansson, CEO of Brinova. “A liquid share on a regulated market can also lead to additional financing alternatives, and will make us more prepared for additional acquisitions of residential properties and community buildings.”

“We are excited to welcome Brinova to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market,” said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. “We are excited to see yet another company transfer from Nasdaq First North Premier to the main market, and we look forward to supporting Brinova with the increased investor exposure that comes with a main market listing.”

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: https://business.nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

