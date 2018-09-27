27/09/2018 11:18:00

Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 26

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment

Trust plc at close of business on 26 September 2018 were:

84.33p Capital only

86.13p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 89,000 ordinary shares on 20 July 2018, the

Company now has 116,229,000 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,737,000

Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance

statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed

Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Blackrock Commodities In.. 80.30 0.6% Stock price increasing

