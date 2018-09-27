Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 26
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 26-September-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 400.18p
INCLUDING current year revenue 405.06p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 396.51p
INCLUDING current year revenue 401.40p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16