BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, September 26

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC
549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of

business on 26 September 2018 were:

428.15c per share (US cents) - Capital only

324.75p per share (pence sterling) - Capital only

438.05c per share (US cents) - Including current year income

332.26p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value.

3. Following the cancellation of 400,000 treasury shares on 17 February

2017, the Company's share capital consists of 35,916,028 Ordinary shares

(excluding 5,000,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each.

