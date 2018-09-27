Rakuten Marketing predictive AI connects brands with unexpected online audiences

LONDON, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakuten Marketing has launched the latest edition of Rakuten Marketing Prospecting , its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) based customer acquisition technology.

With greater performance and scale, the new Rakuten Marketing Prospecting product better supports planning and buying decisions in response to industry reports that new customer acquisition costs up to five times more than driving a repeat purchase.

Moving beyond antiquated profiles, segments, demographics, and even assumptions about which customers are the best fit, prospecting delivers marketers with audiences that they wouldn’t otherwise have found. The technology works to find consumers who not only align with the brand but also demonstrate a propensity to purchase and become loyal customers.

Streamlining tools for impact

Rakuten Marketing Prospecting is built on four core technology and data components:

Audience Amplifier , a proprietary audience-creation platform, designed collaboratively with the shared expertise and algorithms of the Rakuten Institute of Technology (RIT) – the dedicated research and development organisation of Rakuten, Inc.

The proprietary Rakuten Marketing demand-side platform (DSP)

Rakuten ecosystem data , representing the most brand-relevant and purchase-ready consumers from 1.2 billion memberships across Rakuten businesses worldwide

Partner Enriched Audiences, complementing Rakuten ecosystem data to find even more interested consumers, and drive incremental performance at an even greater scale

Rakuten Marketing CTO, Dr. Neal Richter comments, “Advertising is a pillar of the Rakuten global business, with over 100 data scientists and data engineers dedicated to advertising innovation. When paired with Rakuten Marketing Retargeting – used by more than 400 brands today – brands can effectively influence consumers through a variety of ads, spanning devices and publishers, and bring purchase-ready consumers to their site.”

