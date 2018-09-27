27/09/2018 22:21:02

RAPS to Honor Lena Cordie, Alan McEmber for Outstanding Community Leadership

Rockville, MD, USA, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) today announced the recipients of its 2018 Community Leadership Award. They are: Lena Cordie, president, Qualitas Professional Services, and Alan McEmber, MS, RAC, head, therapeutic area regulatory strategy, Shire. The Community Leadership Award recognizes RAPS members who have helped build thriving local networks, supported fellow regulatory professionals and acted as RAPS ambassadors. Cordie and McEmber will be honored and receive their awards next week during RAPS’ annual Regulatory Convergence conference, being held in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

“Community is the essence of RAPS, and dedicated members like Lena Cordie and Alan McEmber, help make our community the vital, passionate and supportive one that it is—from the local on up to the global level,” said RAPS Executive Director Paul Brooks. “Their commitment not only to their own professional excellence, but also to their fellow regulatory professionals, is what makes them exemplary leaders.”

Under Lena Cordie’s leadership as chair of the RAPS Twin Cities Chapter, the chapter was completely revitalized, quickly becoming among RAPS’ most active and successful. One of her key contributions was to develop relationships with Minneapolis-area universities to engage students in chapter activities. Cordie also has taken on leadership roles in RAPS’ UK Local Networking Group and RAPS Roadshow events. She sits on the RAPS European Council, and has been an enthusiastic participant in RAPS global planning meetings. In addition, she often generously shares her subject matter knowledge on Regulatory Exchange, RAPS’ online community for members.

Alan McEmber has been volunteering and sharing his knowledge in the regulatory community for more than a decade. He has served as workshop facilitator, session leader and presenter at numerous RAPS annual meetings. Throughout his career, McEmber has trained and mentored many junior regulatory professionals as part of formal and informal training within the companies he has worked for, and through several professional organizations, including RAPS. He co-developed coursework and served as lecturer of biotechnology and regulatory at Columbia University and as a guest lecturer at Stoney Brook University, Manhattan.

Reporters, bloggers and other members of the media who wish to cover all or part of the RAPS Regulatory Convergence should contact Zachary Brousseau, senior manager, communications, RAPS, at zbrousseau@raps.org. On-site registration also will be available for media with valid press credentials or a letter from an assigning editor.

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

###

Attachment

Zachary Brousseau

Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS)

301 770 2920, ext. 245

zbrousseau@raps.org

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
32
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
23
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
21
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
17
26 Sep
GEN
Genmabs CMD bliver vist et hit i dag med bl.a. præsentation af HexElect - ny antistof platform inspi..
16
27 Sep
NDA-DKK
Nordea er da IKKE et hakl bedre!  Alle store banker har lavet i Tonsvbis af "mistænkelige" overførsl..
15
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15
21 Sep
DANSKE
Desværre har pressen og visse politikere dømt i en sag for at mele deres kager.  Hvis man har fulgt ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ABEO Footwear to Exhibit at the 2018 Abbott Health & Fitness Expo for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon
2
Squirrel AI Learning Debuts at PRICAl Conference to Discuss Cutting-edge Technology and AI Education Development
3
H.B. Fuller Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
4
Yixue Squirrel AI Learning’s Co-Founder Wei Zhou: AI-Enabled Education Reduces Children’s Burdens and Improves Learning Efficiency
5
City National Bank to Increase Its Prime Interest Rate to 5.25 Percent

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:45
Focus Financial Partners Announces Merger of Loring Ward with The Buckingham Family of Financial Services
22:45
NMS Files Amended Complaint Alleging Fraud by AEW Capital and its Executives Eric Samek and Marc Davidson After Winning on Appeal
22:41
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Geron Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
22:36
Verizon, Nokia and Qualcomm use LTE Advanced technology of six carrier aggregation to reach 1.45 Gbps
22:28
Impact Venture Capital hosts more than 50 family office investment groups for first annual Impact Family Office Summit focused on investment strategies
22:21
RAPS to Honor Lena Cordie, Alan McEmber for Outstanding Community Leadership
22:19
CNL Founder James M. Seneff, Jr. Receives Lifetime Achievement Award From Institute for Portfolio Alternatives
22:19
Amarin to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
22:15
JCPenney Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 September 2018 23:03:17
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-09-28 00:03:17 - 2018-09-27 23:03:17 - 1000 - Website: OKAY