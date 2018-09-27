RAPS to Honor Lena Cordie, Alan McEmber for Outstanding Community Leadership

Rockville, MD, USA, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) today announced the recipients of its 2018 Community Leadership Award. They are: Lena Cordie, president, Qualitas Professional Services, and Alan McEmber, MS, RAC, head, therapeutic area regulatory strategy, Shire. The Community Leadership Award recognizes RAPS members who have helped build thriving local networks, supported fellow regulatory professionals and acted as RAPS ambassadors. Cordie and McEmber will be honored and receive their awards next week during RAPS’ annual Regulatory Convergence conference, being held in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

“Community is the essence of RAPS, and dedicated members like Lena Cordie and Alan McEmber, help make our community the vital, passionate and supportive one that it is—from the local on up to the global level,” said RAPS Executive Director Paul Brooks. “Their commitment not only to their own professional excellence, but also to their fellow regulatory professionals, is what makes them exemplary leaders.”

Under Lena Cordie’s leadership as chair of the RAPS Twin Cities Chapter, the chapter was completely revitalized, quickly becoming among RAPS’ most active and successful. One of her key contributions was to develop relationships with Minneapolis-area universities to engage students in chapter activities. Cordie also has taken on leadership roles in RAPS’ UK Local Networking Group and RAPS Roadshow events. She sits on the RAPS European Council, and has been an enthusiastic participant in RAPS global planning meetings. In addition, she often generously shares her subject matter knowledge on Regulatory Exchange, RAPS’ online community for members.

Alan McEmber has been volunteering and sharing his knowledge in the regulatory community for more than a decade. He has served as workshop facilitator, session leader and presenter at numerous RAPS annual meetings. Throughout his career, McEmber has trained and mentored many junior regulatory professionals as part of formal and informal training within the companies he has worked for, and through several professional organizations, including RAPS. He co-developed coursework and served as lecturer of biotechnology and regulatory at Columbia University and as a guest lecturer at Stoney Brook University, Manhattan.

Reporters, bloggers and other members of the media who wish to cover all or part of the RAPS Regulatory Convergence should contact Zachary Brousseau, senior manager, communications, RAPS, at zbrousseau@raps.org. On-site registration also will be available for media with valid press credentials or a letter from an assigning editor.

About RAPS

The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products. Founded in 1976, RAPS helped establish the regulatory profession and continues to actively support the professional and lead the profession as a neutral, non-lobbying nonprofit organization. RAPS offers education and training, professional standards, publications, research, knowledge sharing, networking, career development opportunities and other valuable resources, including Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC), the only post-academic professional credential to recognize regulatory excellence. RAPS is headquartered in suburban Washington, DC, with chapters and affiliates worldwide. www.RAPS.org

###

Attachment

Zachary Brousseau

Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS)

301 770 2920, ext. 245

zbrousseau@raps.org