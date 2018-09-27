RCI Banque : EMTN Base Prospectus - September 2018 update

September 27th, 2018

RCI Banque: EMTN Base Prospectus - September 2018 update.

The RCI Banque EMTN Base Prospectus dated September 3th 2018 is now available on the Autorité des Marchés Financiers web site and on RCI Banque web site (www.rcibs.com).

RCI Banque - EMTN Base Prospectus - September 2018

Base Prospectus EMTN

