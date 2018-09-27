Recent Analysis Shows Golar LNG, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V, Oracle, Ross Stores, Mellanox Technologies, and Endo International plc Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

27/09/2018 13:10:00

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB), Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX), and Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

GLNG DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GLNG

OMAB DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=OMAB

ORCL DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ORCL

ROST DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ROST

MLNX DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MLNX

ENDP DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ENDP

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB), Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX), and Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed September 25th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

GOLAR LNG LIMITED (GLNG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Golar LNG's Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Golar LNG reported revenue of $143.54MM vs $80.26MM (up 78.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.79 vs -$1.99. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 29th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.43. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.26 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

To read the full Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GLNG

-----------------------------------------

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE S.A.B. DE C.V. (OMAB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V reported revenue of $102.75MM vs $93.75MM (up 9.60%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.72 vs $0.57 (up 26.32%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V reported revenue of $361.27MM vs $268.60MM (up 34.50%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.19 vs $1.84 (up 18.85%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 16th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.00 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=OMAB

-----------------------------------------

ORACLE CORPORATION (ORCL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Oracle's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Oracle reported revenue of $9,193.00MM vs $9,104.00MM (up 0.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.58 vs $0.52 (up 11.54%). For the twelve months ended May 31st, 2018 vs May 31st, 2017, Oracle reported revenue of $39,831.00MM vs $37,728.00MM (up 5.57%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.93 vs $2.27 (down 59.03%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 13th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.32 and is expected to report on June 18th, 2019.

To read the full Oracle Corporation (ORCL) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ORCL

-----------------------------------------

ROSS STORES, INC. (ROST) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ross Stores' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Ross Stores reported revenue of $3,737.93MM vs $3,431.60MM (up 8.93%) and basic earnings per share $1.05 vs $0.83 (up 26.51%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Ross Stores reported revenue of $14,134.73MM vs $12,866.76MM (up 9.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.58 vs $2.85 (up 25.61%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 15th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.53 and is expected to report on March 5th, 2019.

To read the full Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ROST

-----------------------------------------

MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. (MLNX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Mellanox Technologies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Mellanox Technologies reported revenue of $268.46MM vs $211.96MM (up 26.66%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.31 vs -$0.16. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Mellanox Technologies reported revenue of $863.89MM vs $857.50MM (up 0.75%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.39 vs $0.38. Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.16 and is expected to report on January 17th, 2019.

To read the full Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MLNX

-----------------------------------------

ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC (ENDP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Endo International plc's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Endo International plc reported revenue of $714.70MM vs $875.73MM (down 18.39%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.27 vs -$6.26. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Endo International plc reported revenue of $3,468.86MM vs $4,010.27MM (down 13.50%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$9.12 vs -$15.03. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.69 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

To read the full Endo International plc (ENDP) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ENDP

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com 

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

