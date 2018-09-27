BH Global Limited - Resignation of Director
PR Newswire
London, September 27
BH GLOBAL LIMITED (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14
Directorate Change
27 September 2018
BH Global Limited (“the Company”) announces the retirement of Mr John Hallam as Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 27 September 2018.
Mr Hallam has been a Director of the Company since 2008, having also served as Chairman of the Audit Committee during that period. The Board has greatly appreciated his outstanding contribution and wealth of knowledge and the support that he has provided in the development of the Company.
This disclosure is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11.
Enquiries:
Company website: www.bhglobal.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736