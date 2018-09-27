27/09/2018 09:42:00

Resignation of Director

Related content
25 Sep - 
Net Asset Value(s)
20 Sep - 
Net Asset Value(s)
18 Sep - 
Net Asset Value(s)

BH Global Limited - Resignation of Director

PR Newswire

London, September 27

BH GLOBAL LIMITED (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Directorate Change

27 September 2018

BH Global Limited (“the Company”) announces the retirement of Mr John Hallam as Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 27 September 2018.

Mr Hallam has been a Director of the Company since 2008, having also served as Chairman of the Audit Committee during that period. The Board has greatly appreciated his outstanding contribution and wealth of knowledge and the support that he has provided in the development of the Company.

This disclosure is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11.

Enquiries:

Company website:        www.bhglobal.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Tel:       +44 (0) 1481 745736

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09:42 E:BHGG
Resignation of Director
25 Sep E:BHGG
Net Asset Value(s)
20 Sep E:BHGG
Net Asset Value(s)
18 Sep E:BHGG
Net Asset Value(s)
11 Sep E:BHGG
Net Asset Value(s)
05 Sep E:BHGG
Net Asset Value(s)
03 Sep E:BHGG
Share Conversion Request (August)
31 Aug E:BHGG
Monthly Shareholder Report - July 2018
29 Aug E:BHGG
Transparency Report
29 Aug E:BHGG
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Kitov to Present Data on NT219 in Combination with Keytruda® and Erbitux® at AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference
2
Zai Lab Presents Interim Results of its ongoing Phase 2 study of ZL-2301 (brivanib) in Chinese Patients with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) at the 21st Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology
3
Chimerix to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
4
NYC Health + Hospitals More than Triples Amount Sought from United Healthcare for Wrongful Denials
5
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Crédit Agricole CIB Financial Solutions on STO Sustainable Products

Related stock quotes

BH Global Limited ORD NP.. 1,510.05 0.3% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

09:52
Tresu Investment Holding A/S - Admission for trading and official listing
09:44
Net Asset Value(s)
09:42
Resignation of Director
09:36
Edison issues update on Immutep (IMMX)
09:33
Xiaomi's Latest Mi8 Phones Integrate STMicroelectronics' FingerTip Controller for True Multi-Touch Experience
09:17
Net Asset Value(s)
09:16
Expiration information Mortgage bond futures 28/18
09:14
Net Asset Value(s)
09:01
Atos signs contract with mobilcom-debitel, one of Germany's largest mobile phone providers, to create innovative digital workplace

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 September 2018 10:08:13
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-09-27 11:08:13 - 2018-09-27 10:08:13 - 1000 - Website: OKAY