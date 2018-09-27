RETRANSMISSION: Chargebee Launches RevenueStory Analytics Platform to Power Subscription-based Revenue Decisions Across Entire Organization

New role-based analytics dashboard suite empowers SaaS and subscription-based e-commerce companies to drive greater revenue through unprecedented analysis and insights

SAN FRANCISCO and CHENNAI, India, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chargebee, an emerging leader in SaaS subscription management and recurring billing solutions, today announced RevenueStory, a breakthrough new suite of business intelligence dashboards that empower subscription-based companies. RevenueStory gives organizations unprecedented visualization and insight into revenue-generating activities and opportunities to drive subscription growth. Available immediately, RevenueStory goes far beyond typical reporting tools meant only for finance departments by including a broad number of templates tailored to every role that impacts an organization’s subscription-based programs. As a result, SaaS and e-commerce companies can get a complete understanding of their business and make informed decisions that dramatically increase monthly and annual recurring revenue.

With the continued rapid rise of subscription-based businesses, recurring revenue is fundamentally changing the way companies make business decisions. In the subscription business landscape, monthly recurring revenue is a direct function of customer retention rather than one-off sales, and every member of the team, ranging from product, sales and marketing, to customer support and finance, plays a direct role in attracting, retaining and expanding client accounts.

“With companies all over the world and of all sizes moving to subscription-powered business models, revenue is no longer a finance function and every business function either contributes to it or detracts from it. Compared to traditional BI tools that simply stack on increasing amounts of data, RevenueStory directs users to see the right data through the right lens,” said Krish Subramanian, CEO and co-founder of Chargebee. “RevenueStory reconciles disconnected data and ties it to revenue to isolate growth levers that are uniquely relevant for specific business functions to act on. Now, Chargebee’s thousands of customers can make smarter and more timely decisions that impact the top line.”

RevenueStory is based on more than 1,800 manually designed Excel sheets and PDF reports that Chargebee developed over four years for its thousands of subscription-based SaaS and e-commerce companies to drive smarter decisions driven by revenue data. From this in-depth analysis, Chargebee has launched RevenueStory to fundamentally change the way subscription-based companies manage their business. RevenueStory provides preset role- and goal-based templates that combine and visualize the relevant set of metrics applicable to different business functions within the subscription business. This helps organizations understand and drive strategies through role-specific revenue and growth dashboards, including those tailored for founders, finance, customer success, marketing, product and sales.

“RevenueStory gives us visibility over a much larger range of data than we previously had, allowing us to dive into data points and perform really detailed cohort analyses. It gives us complete visibility of our monthly recurring revenue and our churn rate — data that we use on a day-to-day basis,” said Sebastiaan Bruinsma, co-founder of Nobly Point of Sale. “With the granularity of the data that RevenueStory gives us, we’re able to take actionable insights from the data and use it to run our business better. And that’s better for everyone.”

“Chargebee’s RevenueStory enabled us to get deep into our business financials, reducing our reporting effort basically to zero, while adding extensive options for explorative analysis,” said Robert Weißgraeber, CTO at AX Semantics. “And all of that was achieved just based on our existing information in Chargebee."

Built on top of Chargebee’s award-winning subscription billing management platform, RevenueStory includes numerous benefits for SaaS and e-commerce subscription-based businesses including:

Revenue-driving metrics, only : Existing analytics solutions provide an overwhelming amount of data, making it hard for businesses to know which reports and metrics are relevant for them. Powered by real-world analytics and insights gleaned in Chargebee, RevenueStory offers the most relevant revenue-driving and subscription metrics that businesses need for a 360-degree view of business growth and leakage points.

Revenue by business function: To better understand the impact of function-specific activities, RevenueStory provides tailored templates and dashboards that monitor the most impactful metrics by specific business functions. For example, sales and marketing teams require metrics on promotion success rates and new subscriber conversion, while customer success teams require metrics related to churn and subscription enhancement. These capabilities are critical to subscription management to ensure growth and maximize recurring revenue.

Real-time data, instantly: Subscription-based businesses can fluctuate dramatically, making it important that companies can quickly analyze their business across any time domain and in real time, in order to gain actionable insights. Unlike traditional business intelligence tools, RevenueStory doesn’t crunch or manipulate data, thus allowing users to explore metrics across any time window and at any depth of granularity.

Based in San Francisco and Chennai, India, Chargebee offers a payment gateway agnostic subscription billing solution, complementing gateways like Stripe, Braintree, PayPal, Adyen and many others. Chargebee powers the recurring revenue engines of B2B and B2C services across various industry verticals such as SaaS, digital media, e-commerce and IoT. Founded in 2011, Chargebee has scaled to support more than 8,000 customers in 53 countries.

For more information on Chargebee and RevenueStory, please visit: www.revenuestory.io

About Chargebee

Chargebee is a subscription and recurring billing management solutions company that helps businesses manage their billing, payments, subscriptions and invoicing services efficiently. Founded in 2011, Chargebee offers a SaaS solution that simplifies billing complexities and operations for subscription businesses, while delivering a seamless customer experience. Chargebee is backed by Insight Venture Partners, Accel Partners and Tiger Global Management. For more information on Chargebee, visit www.chargebee.com or follow us on Twitter @chargebee.

