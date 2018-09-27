27/09/2018 22:10:10

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Refinancing of an Ultramax Vessel

Related content
10 Sep - 
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces a Commitment for a New L..
06 Aug - 
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces a Commitment for a New L..
26 Jul - 
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces a Commitment for a New L..

MONACO, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) (“Scorpio Bulkers,” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has entered into a financing transaction in respect of one of the Company’s Ultramax vessels with an unaffiliated third party.

As part of the transaction, the Company will sell a 2016 Japanese built Ultramax dry bulk vessel, SBI Hermes, for a consideration of $20.5 million and then lease it back from the buyer through a five-year bareboat charter agreement at a rate of $5,850 per day. If converted to floating interest rates, based on the expected weighted average life of the transaction, the equivalent cost of financing at current swap rates would be LIBOR plus 1.39% per annum.

The transaction also provides the Company with options to repurchase the vessel beginning on the third anniversary of the sale until the end of the bareboat charter agreement. This transaction, which shall be treated as a financial lease for accounting purposes, increases the Company’s liquidity by approximately $11.3 million after repayment of the vessel’s existing loan. 

About Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities.  Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has an operating fleet of 57 vessels consisting of 56 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels (including 19 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels), and one time chartered-in Ultramax vessel. The Company’s owned and finance leased fleet has a total carrying capacity of approximately 3.9 million dwt and all of the Company’s owned vessels have carrying capacities of greater than 60,000 dwt. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website www.scorpiobulkers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk vessel capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. 

Contact:

Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

+377-9798-5715 (Monaco)

+1-646-432-1675 (New York)

Logo2016.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:10 SALT
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Refinancing of an Ultramax Vessel
10 Sep SALT
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces a Commitment for a New Loan Facility
06 Aug SALT
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces a Commitment for a New Loan Facility
26 Jul SALT
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces a Commitment for a New Loan Facility
23 Jul SALT
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2018 and Declares a Quarterly Dividend
13 Jul SALT
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Results
10 Jul SALT
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Refinancing of an Ultramax Vessel
11 Jun SALT
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces a Commitment for a New Loan Facility
23 Apr SALT
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2018 and Declares a Quarterly Dividend
17 Apr SALT
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Refinancing of an Ultramax Vessel

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ABEO Footwear to Exhibit at the 2018 Abbott Health & Fitness Expo for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon
2
Squirrel AI Learning Debuts at PRICAl Conference to Discuss Cutting-edge Technology and AI Education Development
3
H.B. Fuller Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
4
Yixue Squirrel AI Learning’s Co-Founder Wei Zhou: AI-Enabled Education Reduces Children’s Burdens and Improves Learning Efficiency
5
City National Bank to Increase Its Prime Interest Rate to 5.25 Percent

Related stock quotes

Scorpio Bulkers Inc 7.050 1.4% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:45
Focus Financial Partners Announces Merger of Loring Ward with The Buckingham Family of Financial Services
22:45
NMS Files Amended Complaint Alleging Fraud by AEW Capital and its Executives Eric Samek and Marc Davidson After Winning on Appeal
22:41
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Geron Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
22:36
Verizon, Nokia and Qualcomm use LTE Advanced technology of six carrier aggregation to reach 1.45 Gbps
22:28
Impact Venture Capital hosts more than 50 family office investment groups for first annual Impact Family Office Summit focused on investment strategies
22:21
RAPS to Honor Lena Cordie, Alan McEmber for Outstanding Community Leadership
22:19
CNL Founder James M. Seneff, Jr. Receives Lifetime Achievement Award From Institute for Portfolio Alternatives
22:19
Amarin to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
22:15
JCPenney Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 September 2018 23:03:40
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-09-28 00:03:40 - 2018-09-27 23:03:40 - 1000 - Website: OKAY