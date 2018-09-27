27/09/2018 16:31:21

Sequence Ch!cago Returns to Navy Pier with Talented Lineup of Local Artists

Chicago, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, Navy Pier is welcoming the fall/winter season with Sequence Ch!cago, a free dynamic performance series that features local artists, musicians and cultural organizations by showcasing their works across the Pier’s various unique platforms. Over the course of 10 dates between October 5 and December 19, Sequence Ch!cago will spotlight talented performers from across the city who have inspired and influenced Chicago’s diverse arts scene. Supported by a grant from the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation, the music performances are free and open to the public.

With programs such as “Sounds of Peace,” “Housegiving” and “A Blues Christmas,” the series is set to offer special themed performances, including a tribute to active U.S. military members and veterans, Thanksgiving, Christmas and other seasonal celebrations. The series will also highlight the unique sounds of Chicago’s diverse ethnic communities – from Latin American to Middle Eastern, Asian and many others. On select dates, music performances will be accompanied by the Chicago Culture Market, a marketplace experience featuring handcrafted works produced by talented local artisans.

Full Sequence Ch!cago schedule (subject to change):

Friday, October 5Sounds of Peace | 5:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Polk Bros Park and Crystal Gardens

MUSIC: Trickster and Pokagon Native Veterans; Navy Band Great Lakes; Wind Ensemble

Saturday, October 13Chicago Culture Market | 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion (between Lalo’s and Brown Sugar Bakery)

MUSIC: Railheart; Humboldt Park Orchestra; Burkes

MARKET VENDORS: Christi Ceramics; Feminist Speakeasy; Galmi; Ivan Vazquez

Saturday, October 27Chicago Culture Market | 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion (between Lalo’s and Brown Sugar Bakery)

MUSIC: Alysha Monique; Fox Crossing Stringband; Son Monarcas

MARKET VENDORS: Blade + Bloom; Bright Endeavors; Mosaico Arte; Neighborly Shop

Saturday, November 10Chicago Culture Market | 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion (between Lalo’s and Brown Sugar Bakery)

MUSIC: Yomi; Orlando Peña; Schenay

MARKET VENDORS: Limba Gal Jewelry; Lingua Nigra; Majamas; Oorn Studio

Wednesday, November 21Housegiving | 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Aon Grand BallroomMUSIC: Terry Hunger (The Chosen Few); DJ Heather; More TBA

*This event will also serve as a coat drive for the homeless. Guests are encouraged to bring and drop off coats near the entrance.Saturday, November 24Chicago Culture Market | 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion (between Lalo’s and Brown Sugar Bakery)

MUSIC: Ursa Ensemble; Lamajamal

MARKET VENDORS: Adorn Chicago; Bodega 18; Pilsen Outpost; Reformed School

Saturday, December 1Holiday Carolers | 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion (near Ben & Jerry’s)

MUSIC: Lola Bard Productions

Saturday, December 8Seasonal Concert | 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion (grand staircase)

MUSIC: Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus

Saturday, December 15Seasonal Concert | 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion (near Ben & Jerry’s)

MUSIC: Vince Guaraldi Tribute

Wednesday, December 19A Blues Christmas | 7 p.m. | Aon Grand BallroomMUSIC: TBA

While at Navy Pier for Sequence Ch!cago, guests are encouraged to take a spin on Chicago’s iconic Centennial Wheel. With enclosed and climate-controlled gondolas, the year-round attraction offers breathtaking views of the serene lake and city skyline from nearly 200 feet above ground, serving as the perfect complementary experience to any visit. Purchase tickets online to save $2 and skip the Pier Park Box Office line.

For more information about Sequence Ch!cago and other events, activities and attractions at Navy Pier, visit www.navypier.org or download the Navy Pier app, available in the App Store on any Android or iOS device.

PHOTOS: Sequence Ch!cago | Credit: James Richards IV

About Paul M. Angell Family FoundationThe mission of the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation is to advance society through the performing arts, conservation of the world’s oceans, and alleviation of poverty. The foundation was created in 2011 to honor Paul M. Angell, and strives to embody the legacy of his compassion, ingenuity and industriousness.

About Navy PierLocated on Lake Michigan, Navy Pier is one of the top-attended nonprofit cultural destinations in the Midwest, stretching more than six city blocks and welcoming more than 9 million guests annually. Originally opened in 1916 as a shipping and recreation facility, this Chicago landmark showcases more than 50 acres of parks, restaurants, attractions, retail shops, sightseeing and dining cruise boats, exposition facilities and more. In 2018, Navy Pier continues to usher in its second century with ongoing pier-wide redevelopment efforts – including the Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion, Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion, 220-room hotel and more – in addition to free, year-round arts and cultural programming designed to inspire, educate and connect communities across the city and globe. For more information, visit www.navypier.org or download the free Navy Pier app for Android and iOS device users.

Navy Pier Mission StatementNavy Pier is the People’s Pier, Chicago’s lakefront treasure, welcoming all and offering dynamic and eclectic experiences through partnerships and programs that inspire discovery and wonder.

