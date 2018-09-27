27/09/2018 16:13:07

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of NiSource Inc. (NI)

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of NiSource Inc. (“NiSource” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NI). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ni.

The investigation concerns whether NiSource and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On September 13, 2018, dozens of gas explosions destroyed multiple homes in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence, Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring more than one dozen.  Andover’s Fire Chief subsequently announced that investigators suspected over-pressurization of a gas main belonging to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, a unit of NiSource.  Following this news, NiSource’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on September 14, 2018, damaging investors.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased NiSource shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ni. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg

