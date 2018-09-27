27/09/2018 02:43:50

Squirrel AI Learning Debuts at PRICAl Conference to Discuss Cutting-edge Technology and AI Education Development

NANJING, China, Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the 15th Pacific Rim International Conference on Artificial Intelligence (PRICAI 2018), co-hosted by Jiangsu Association for Artificial Intelligence and Southeast University, was successfully held in Nanjing. More than 200 well-known university professors, scholars, as well as enterprises and experts in the field of Artificial Intelligence from all over the world discussed deeply and exchanged their opinions on topics related to Artificial Intelligence, Knowledge Discovery in Database, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, etc. Dr. Cui Wei, chief scientist with Squirrel AI Learning, was invited to the conference. He delivered a wonderful speech and became the focus among the distinguished guests.

It is known PRICAI is a biennial international conference on Artificial Intelligence in the Asia-Pacific region. The conference contents mainly include Artificial Intelligence theory, technology and applications, covering important sectors such as society and economy in the Pacific Rim countries. It is an international event with far-reaching influence in the field of science & technology in the Asia-Pacific region.

As the chief scientist of Squirrel AI Learning, Dr. Cui Wei delivered a wonderful keynote speech at the meeting. He shared the technical advantages of the Squirrel AI Adaptive Learning System and the achievements in the technology-driven application process. The participants learned about the development and application of Artificial Intelligence in the field of education, which attracted great attention of famous experts and scholars in the international Artificial Intelligence field.

Dr. Cui Wei said that the squirrel AI Adaptive Learning System is a "full-circle" AI education product introduced by Yixue Education with the aim to implement it in the core process of "teaching" and "learning". It applies Intelligent Evaluation Algorithms, Capability Diagnosis and Students’ State Representation Models, as well as recommended algorithms applied in both Learning Path Planning and Learning Content Planning. In addition, Dr. Cui Wei also revealed that the Squirrel AI Learning is now working on the of algorithms such as learning mode selection and early warning/intervention through deep learning.

The key is that by collecting and analyzing learning data, the target-related knowledge points will be identified/mastered in minimum time with the combination of AI and “nano-scale” knowledge maps. We can establish the personalized and dynamic student portrait via continuous measurement of students' knowledge status, understand each student's learning state and problems encountered, so as to design test and learning paths accordingly, adjust teaching activities, and continuously recommend the most appropriate learning materials during the learning process, measure learning effects, as well as foster self-learning and provide feedback to AI predictive ability and effect.

Dr. Cui Wei introduced three modeling elements of Squirrel AI Learning, which are: 1) user portrait of students — the student's preference and interest, learning style, cognitive characteristics, ability level and knowledge status; 2) model the learning content and build “nano-scale” knowledge maps — present different forms of learning resources in the forms of video, text, audio, picture and exercise, and at the same time, establish algorithms to “tag” knowledge points and exercise as well as provide corresponding difficulty coefficients; 3) Personalized matching — match each student with the most suitable learning paths and courses, and recommend personalized learning contents to maximize learning efficiency via the data generated in the previous two steps.

Finally, Dr. Cui Wei mentioned an unprecedented man-machine teaching competition held across the country in 100 cities by Squirrel AI Learning, where the Squirrel AI Adaptive Learning System and experienced public school teachers experienced fair competition. The results showed that the teaching quality and efficiency of Artificial Intelligence Adaptive Learning System was significantly higher than human teachers. In addition, Squirrel AI Learning has successively established a joint laboratory for Artificial Intelligence adaptive learning in cooperation with Stanford Research Institute (SRI). Squirrel AI Learning has also established a parallel AI intelligent adaptation joint laboratory with the Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. In the future, they will jointly explore the ability of continuous technological innovation in the era of Artificial Intelligence.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30884440-cb83-4526-973f-c58039262be5

After the meeting, Dr. Cui Wei communicated and discussed with Yang Qiang (Fig. 1), Dean of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; Zhou Zhihua (Fig. 2), Dean of the Institute of Artificial Intelligence of Nanjing University, Professor Stephen Muggleton (Fig. 3) of Machine Learning, Department of Computing at Imperial College London as well as other well-known experts and scholars in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Knowledge Discovery in Database.

As an international expert and leading figure in Artificial Intelligence research, Professor Yang Qiang has played an important role in guiding and promoting the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Knowledge Discovery in Database (KDD) in China. He is the first and the only AAAI Chinese executive member and also the first Chinese scientist serving as chairman of the IJCAI Board of Trustees. Professor Zhou Zhihua, who has worked as AAAI Fellow, IEEE Fellow, IAPR Fellow, ACM Fellow and AAAS Fellow successively, is the first Chinese person who has participated in all the important international association of Artificial Intelligence. AAAI recently announced that Professor Zhou Zhihua would serve as co-chairman of the Program Committee of AAAI 2019 Conference with Professor Pascal Van Hentenryck from the University of Michigan. Professor Stephen Muggleton, graduated from the University of Edinburgh, has served as postdoctoral researcher at Turing Academy at University of Glasgow and EPSRC Senior Research Fellow at  Oxford University Computing Laboratory (OUCL).

After understanding the leading algorithms and models of Squirrel AI Learning as well as the practical application of intelligent adaptation technology, they expressed great appreciation to the achievement of Squirrel AI and the endeavors to apply Artificial Intelligence technology in order to promote fair, efficient and personalized education. They were confident that Squirrel AI Learning would become the forerunner and leader in the field of global Artificial Intelligence technology in the education sector.

In addition, members of the Squirrel AI team exchanged and interacted with  experts in the field of Artificial Intelligence and listened to their research report,including Deborah Richards(fifth from right), professor with Department of Computer Science,Australia's Macquarie University; Paul Compton (fourth from right), honorary professor from the University of New South Wales, Australia.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df4ccfb6-8618-4e7f-a27d-16db6b23aed3

Deborah Richards specializes in the application research on Artificial Intelligence technologies, such as the application of Artificial Intelligence to educational data, government public data, Internet data and many other fields. She gave a report entitled "Towards real time adaption: uncovering user models from experimental data" at the conference. "By exploring student data as well as using big data and Artificial Intelligence technology, we can learn the learning patterns of students and conduct real-time adaptive education," she said. She also mentioned that one of their educational software, PALLAS, is on sale in China.

Being the former Dean of the School of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of New South Wales, Paul Compton presented this conference as Session Chair. He elaborated his famous algorithm Ripple-Down Rules in his report. The algorithm is a kind of expert system methodology, which is a method for knowledge representation and acquisition. Paul Compton said that in a sense, the RDR algorithm is an extension or variant of the CBR (Case-base Reasoning) method. By introducing rules into CBR, RDR applies rules to index cases, and uses error-driven mechanisms to acquire knowledge.

Moreover, we know that Squirrel AI Learning will further expand its data open plan, and welcome the cooperation with global researchers and teams to conduct more extensive academic research on the application of Artificial Intelligence technology to the field of intellectual adaptation.

About YiXue Squirrel AI Learning Inc.

YiXue Squirrel AI Inc. is a leading AI-based adaptive learning service provider for K-12 students in China. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, YiXue offers after-school courses for Math, English, Chinese, Physics and Chemistry subjects, powered by its proprietary AI adaptive engine and custom-built courseware. Students on Squirrel AI 's platform enjoy a supervised adaptive learning experience that has been proven to improve both efficacy and student engagement across Squirrel AI's online learning platform and in-person learning centers.

To learn more about YiXue Squirrel AI Learning, please visit https://www.squirrelai.us/.

Guangming Yang

yangguangming@songshuai.com

yixue AI.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
20 Sep
VWS
Vestas aktien fylder en del i min portefølje, hvorfor jeg følger den tæt. Jeg var dog selv tidligere..
35
22 Sep
DANSKE
Er det ikke tænkevækkende i disse dage at være vidne til vores politikere, der berettiget forarges o..
32
23 Sep
DANSKE
Danske har intet lært. Ikke af finanskrisen, ikke af skattely sager, ikke af panama sager. De har ty..
23
20 Sep
 
Danmark forærer 12mia kr væk til svindlere - med hjælp fra et par fordrukne ansatte i skat. Så stort..
23
25 Sep
DANSKE
Danske Bank sagen er ganske enkelt - gå efter bolden: 1. Den estiske afdeling af Danske Bank har for..
20
24 Sep
TEVA
Dansk Aktionaerforening gjorde et lille scoop og fik Kaare Schultz til at deltage i InvestorDagen i ..
19
24 Sep
VWS
MHI Vestas turbine platform can scale up to GE's 12 MW rival: CEO https://www.reuters.com/article/us..
18
20 Sep
DANSKE
Erhversministeren mener at hvidvaskskandalen er "en af de største skandaler i danmarkshistorien" og ..
16
25 Sep
VELO
https://atcmeetingabstracts.com/abstract/de-novo-use-of-extended-released-tacrolimus-meltdose-envasu..
15
24 Sep
GEN
Der kommer data fra det første DuoBody cMET/EGFR i morgen og der er CMD med en grundig gennemgang af..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Kitov to Present Data on NT219 in Combination with Keytruda® and Erbitux® at AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference
2
Zai Lab Presents Interim Results of its ongoing Phase 2 study of ZL-2301 (brivanib) in Chinese Patients with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) at the 21st Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology
3
Chimerix to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
4
NYC Health + Hospitals More than Triples Amount Sought from United Healthcare for Wrongful Denials
5
World’s Largest Decentralized Application Ecosystem Gifto Partners With NEM

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

03:30
FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against GDS Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GDS
03:15
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – ALNY
02:48
Yixue Squirrel AI Learning’s Co-Founder Wei Zhou: AI-Enabled Education Reduces Children’s Burdens and Improves Learning Efficiency
02:43
Squirrel AI Learning Debuts at PRICAl Conference to Discuss Cutting-edge Technology and AI Education Development
01:53
H.B. Fuller Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
01:42
Weyland Tech Announces Change in Record Date Regarding Its Spin-Off to October 5, 2018
01:30
Geron to Provide an Update on the Imetelstat Collaboration with Janssen on September 27, 2018
01:06
Arvinas Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
01:00
City National Bank to Increase Its Prime Interest Rate to 5.25 Percent

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 September 2018 03:47:54
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-09-27 04:47:54 - 2018-09-27 03:47:54 - 1000 - Website: OKAY