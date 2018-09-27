27/09/2018 17:55:00

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NVRO, LCI, PZZA, PM, and PVG

Related content
15:00 - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC ..
26 Sep - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NVRO PZZA NLSN ZN HMNY GDS PVG OPK U..
26 Sep - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PM and CBS: Levi & Korsinsky, L..

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.      

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO)

Class Period: January 8, 2018 to July 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period Nevro Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nevro had engaged in a fraudulent scheme by using protected confidential and proprietary trade secrets and stolen documents from its competitors to develop and enhance the Company's Senza I and Senza II systems; (2) as a result, Nevro's Senza I and Senza II systems were not "novel" or "proprietary;" (3) these practices caused Nevro to be vulnerable to increased litigation expenses and adverse legal and regulatory action; (4) as a result, Nevro's U.S. sales growth was not sustainable; and (5) consequently, defendants' statements about Nevro's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the NVRO lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/nevro-corp-loss-form?wire=3

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI)

Class Period: February 7, 2018 to August 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

The lawsuit alleges Lannett Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) Lannett faced a substantial risk of the loss of its exclusivity agreement with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals; (2) accordingly, Lannett’s reported revenues were unsustainable; and (3) as a result, Lannett’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the LCI lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/lannett-company-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA)

Class Period: February 25, 2014 to July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2018

Papa John’s International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Papa John’s executives, including Defendant John H. Schnatter, had engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and other inappropriate workplace conduct at the Company; (ii) Papa John’s Code of Ethics and Business Conduct was inadequate to prevent the foregoing misconduct; (iii) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably have a negative impact on Papa John’s business and operations, and expose Papa John’s to reputational harm, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and legal liability; and (iv) as a result, Papa John’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the PZZA lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/papa-johns-international-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 to April 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

According to the complaint, Philip Morris allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Philip Morris was experiencing a faster decline in overall cigarette and e-cigarette (or “heated tobacco”) sales volumes during the first quarter of 2018 than investors had been led to believe; (2) Philip Morris’ much-lauded sales initiatives had stalled; (3) Philip Morris was experiencing adverse sales headwinds in key markets; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Philip Morris’ business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the PM lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/philip-morris-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG)

Class Period: July 21, 2016 to September 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Pretium Resources Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Brucejack Project is not a high-grade, high-output mine; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Pretium’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Get additional information about the PVG lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/pretium-resources-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:55 PM
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NVRO, LCI, PZZA, PM, and PVG
15:00 PM
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – November 5, 2018
26 Sep PM
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PM and CBS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
23 Sep TSLA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TSLA PDD AMPE LCI CBS ORCL SBGI SKX PM QRTEA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
22 Sep PM
PHILIP MORRIS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Philip Morris International Inc. - PM
21 Sep HMNY
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ZN, RMTI, TTPH, HMNY, PM and QRTEA
21 Sep PM
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – November 5, 2018
20 Sep PM
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for QRTEA and PM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
20 Sep PM
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AMPE, NVRO, LCI, CBS, PZZA, SKX, CRON, PM and QRTEA
18 Sep PM
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AMPE NVRO PZZA LOGM NLSN ZN GDS SKX PM QRTEA CRON: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
NYC Health + Hospitals More than Triples Amount Sought from United Healthcare for Wrongful Denials
2
ABEO Footwear to Exhibit at the 2018 Abbott Health & Fitness Expo for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon
3
H.B. Fuller Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
4
UPDATE - Amydis Awarded Prion Disease Grant from NIH
5
Squirrel AI Learning Debuts at PRICAl Conference to Discuss Cutting-edge Technology and AI Education Development

Related stock quotes

Philip Morris Internatio.. 81.73 1.5% Stock price increasing
Papa John's Internationa.. 50.40 0.5% Stock price increasing
Lannett Co Inc 4.900 2.1% Stock price increasing
Nevro Corp 58.66 -0.4% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:17
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. Investors
18:17
Data443’s ClassiDocs Now Available on GOV.UK Digital Marketplace G-Cloud Framework
18:15
Deinove : 2018 half-year consolidated results
18:08
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OPK, USAT and MCHP
18:05
SimplyFun Game Earns Learning® Magazine 2019 Teachers’ Choice Award for the Classroom
18:05
Enervee set to deliver more energy-smart buying decisions with the updated Enervee Score
18:03
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SKX and COCP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ORCL, NLSN, ZN, HMNY and GDS
18:00
Corelight Honored in 2018 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 September 2018 18:35:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-09-27 19:35:07 - 2018-09-27 18:35:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY