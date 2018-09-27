27/09/2018 18:00:00

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ORCL, NLSN, ZN, HMNY and GDS

Related content
18:17 - 
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a S..
13:10 - 
Recent Analysis Shows Golar LNG, Grupo Aeroportuario de..
26 Sep - 
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Enc..
Related debate
02 Sep - 
Ja og flopper det fase 3 forsøg, sidder han med ..
02 Sep - 
thch bliver du aldrig træt af taber aktier ? ? ? ..
01 Sep - 
Du vrøvler hvis lige nu, og blander 2 aliaser sa..

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.      

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)

Class Period: May 10, 2017 to March 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants issued false and misleading statements regarding Oracle’s cloud revenues and failed to disclose that these revenues were driven, at least in part, by improper, coercive sales practices, including: (1) threatening existing customers with “audits” of their use of Oracle’s non-cloud software licenses and levying expensive penalties against those customers, unless the customers agreed to shift their business to Oracle cloud programs; (2) decreasing customer support for certain Oracle on-premises or hardware systems, in an effort to drive customers away from such systems and into cloud-based systems; and (3) strong-arming customers by threatening to raise the cost of legacy database licenses dramatically if the customers choose another cloud provider.

Get additional information about the ORCL lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/oracle-corporation?wire=3

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN)

Class Period: February 11, 2016 to July 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Nielsen Holdings plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nielsen’s sales were experiencing a permanent decline due to major budget cuts instituted by the Company’s CPG customers; (2) the Company’s CPG clients were reducing and cancelling Nielsen custom project work in favor of real-time analytical solutions; and (3) as a result, the Company’s positive statements about its business, operations, and financial conditions lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the NLSN lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/nielsen-holdings-plc?wire=3

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN)

Class Period: March 12, 2018 to July 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

During the class period, Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zion was either already or was likely to soon become the subject of an U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation; and (2) as a result, Zion’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 27, 2018, Zion issued a statement on Twitter, denying an allegation on the social media platform that there was an SEC investigation of the Company underway. On May 30, 2018, the Company tweeted "There is no SEC investigation into Zion Oil & Gas, Inc." Then on July 11, 2018, Zion announced it had received a subpoena from the SEC to produce documents as part of a fact-finding inquiry. Following this news, shares of Zion fell 11% to close at $3.56 per share on July 12, 2018.

Get additional information about the ZN lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/zion-oil-gas-inc?wire=3

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQCM: HMNY)

Class Period: August 15, 2017 to July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

The complaint alleges Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Helios was touting MoviePass’ valuation and path to profitability; (ii) MoviePass’ business model was not sustainable, (iii) consequently, Helios would run out of cash, (iv) Defendants’ actions were only reducing shareholder value, and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Helios’ business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the HMNY lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/helios-and-matheson-analytics-inc?wire=3

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS)

Class Period: November 2, 2016 to July 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

GDS Holdings Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company has overstated its utilization and occupancy rates; (2) the Company has made acquisitions with related parties at inflated prices; (3) it has used suspect capital and debt raisings despite large off-shore cash reserves; (4) it has adopted unorthodox accounts receivable and payable practices; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's statements about GDS' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the GDS lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/gds-holdings-limited?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com 

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18:00 HMNY
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ORCL, NLSN, ZN, HMNY and GDS
26 Sep HMNY
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NVRO PZZA NLSN ZN HMNY GDS PVG OPK USAT MCHP COCP: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
23 Sep HMNY
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RMTI, TTPH, HMNY and GDS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21 Sep HMNY
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ZN, RMTI, TTPH, HMNY, PM and QRTEA
20 Sep HMNY
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ZN RMTI TTPH ABBV HMNY GDS PVG OPK USAT TRCO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
18 Sep HMNY
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SBGI, TTPH and HMNY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
17 Sep HMNY
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TSLA PDD LCI CBS ORCL SBGI HMNY PVG OPK USAT TRCO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
16 Sep HMNY
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ZN, RMTI, TTPH, HMNY and GDS
14 Sep HMNY
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ORCL and HMNY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
13 Sep HMNY
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TSLA LCI CBS ORCL LOGM NLSN ZN RMTI HMNY SKX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
01 Aug - Rathbone Brothers Plc: Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
NYC Health + Hospitals More than Triples Amount Sought from United Healthcare for Wrongful Denials
2
ABEO Footwear to Exhibit at the 2018 Abbott Health & Fitness Expo for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon
3
H.B. Fuller Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
4
UPDATE - Amydis Awarded Prion Disease Grant from NIH
5
Squirrel AI Learning Debuts at PRICAl Conference to Discuss Cutting-edge Technology and AI Education Development

Related stock quotes

Helios and Matheson Anal.. 0.0155 -10.4% Stock price decreasing
Oracle Corporation 51.98 0.7% Stock price increasing
Zion Oil & Gas Inc 0.9644 4.9% Stock price increasing
Nielsen N.V. Ordinary Sh.. 27.84 -0.4% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:17
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. Investors
18:17
Data443’s ClassiDocs Now Available on GOV.UK Digital Marketplace G-Cloud Framework
18:15
Deinove : 2018 half-year consolidated results
18:08
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OPK, USAT and MCHP
18:05
SimplyFun Game Earns Learning® Magazine 2019 Teachers’ Choice Award for the Classroom
18:05
Enervee set to deliver more energy-smart buying decisions with the updated Enervee Score
18:03
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SKX and COCP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:00
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ORCL, NLSN, ZN, HMNY and GDS
18:00
Corelight Honored in 2018 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 September 2018 18:34:53
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20180919.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-09-27 19:34:53 - 2018-09-27 18:34:53 - 1000 - Website: OKAY