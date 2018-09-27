The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ORCL, NLSN, ZN, HMNY and GDS

Related content Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a S.. Recent Analysis Shows Golar LNG, Grupo Aeroportuario de.. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Enc.. Related debate Ja og flopper det fase 3 forsøg, sidder han med .. thch bliver du aldrig træt af taber aktier ? ? ? .. Du vrøvler hvis lige nu, og blander 2 aliaser sa..

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Class Period: May 10, 2017 to March 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants issued false and misleading statements regarding Oracle’s cloud revenues and failed to disclose that these revenues were driven, at least in part, by improper, coercive sales practices, including: (1) threatening existing customers with “audits” of their use of Oracle’s non-cloud software licenses and levying expensive penalties against those customers, unless the customers agreed to shift their business to Oracle cloud programs; (2) decreasing customer support for certain Oracle on-premises or hardware systems, in an effort to drive customers away from such systems and into cloud-based systems; and (3) strong-arming customers by threatening to raise the cost of legacy database licenses dramatically if the customers choose another cloud provider.

Get additional information about the ORCL lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/oracle-corporation?wire=3

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN)

Class Period: February 11, 2016 to July 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Nielsen Holdings plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nielsen’s sales were experiencing a permanent decline due to major budget cuts instituted by the Company’s CPG customers; (2) the Company’s CPG clients were reducing and cancelling Nielsen custom project work in favor of real-time analytical solutions; and (3) as a result, the Company’s positive statements about its business, operations, and financial conditions lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the NLSN lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/nielsen-holdings-plc?wire=3

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN)

Class Period: March 12, 2018 to July 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

During the class period, Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zion was either already or was likely to soon become the subject of an U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation; and (2) as a result, Zion’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 27, 2018, Zion issued a statement on Twitter, denying an allegation on the social media platform that there was an SEC investigation of the Company underway. On May 30, 2018, the Company tweeted "There is no SEC investigation into Zion Oil & Gas, Inc." Then on July 11, 2018, Zion announced it had received a subpoena from the SEC to produce documents as part of a fact-finding inquiry. Following this news, shares of Zion fell 11% to close at $3.56 per share on July 12, 2018.

Get additional information about the ZN lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/zion-oil-gas-inc?wire=3

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQCM: HMNY)

Class Period: August 15, 2017 to July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

The complaint alleges Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Helios was touting MoviePass’ valuation and path to profitability; (ii) MoviePass’ business model was not sustainable, (iii) consequently, Helios would run out of cash, (iv) Defendants’ actions were only reducing shareholder value, and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Helios’ business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the HMNY lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/helios-and-matheson-analytics-inc?wire=3

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS)

Class Period: November 2, 2016 to July 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

GDS Holdings Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company has overstated its utilization and occupancy rates; (2) the Company has made acquisitions with related parties at inflated prices; (3) it has used suspect capital and debt raisings despite large off-shore cash reserves; (4) it has adopted unorthodox accounts receivable and payable practices; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's statements about GDS' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the GDS lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/gds-holdings-limited?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com