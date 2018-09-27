The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PDD, LCI, LOGM, PM, QRTEA, TRCO and ABBV

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)

Class Period: Pursuant to the July 26, 2018 initial public offering and/or between July 26, 2018 and July 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Pinduoduo Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Pinduoduo’s controls were ineffective to prevent third-party vendors from selling counterfeit goods on the Company’s online platform; (ii) consequently, Pinduoduo’s revenues and the number of active merchants using its platform were traceable in part to unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iii) as a result, Pinduoduo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI)

Class Period: February 7, 2018 to August 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

The complaint alleges Lannett Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lannett faced a substantial risk of the loss of its exclusivity agreement with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals; (2) accordingly, Lannett’s reported revenues were unsustainable; and (3) as a result, Lannett’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM)

Class Period: March 1, 2017 to July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2018

According to the complaint, LogMeIn, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn’s business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Following this news, shares of LogMeIn fell $26.60 to close at $77.85 per share on July 27, 2018.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 to April 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

According to the complaint, Philip Morris allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Philip Morris was experiencing a faster decline in overall cigarette and e-cigarette (or “heated tobacco”) sales volumes during the first quarter of 2018 than investors had been led to believe; (2) Philip Morris’ much-lauded sales initiatives had stalled; (3) Philip Morris was experiencing adverse sales headwinds in key markets; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Philip Morris’ business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: QRTEA)

Class Period: August 5, 2015 to September 7, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

According to the complaint, Qurate allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qurate was aggressively loosening the credit standards of its Easy-Pay program to attract a large group of new customers; (2) Qurate’s strong sales growth was due to this loose credit policy; (3) accounts receivable associated with this new group of customers posed a high risk of write-off; and (4) consequently, Qurate’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO)

Class Period: November 29, 2017 to July 16, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Tribune made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Inc., which had agreed to merge with Tribune, was refusing to divest itself of television stations in certain markets necessary in order to secure regulatory approval; and (2) Sinclair was taking the position that it was not legally or contractually obligated to complete the identified divestitures to ensure regulatory approval.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)

Class Period: October 25, 2013 to September 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that AbbVie made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AbbVie’s strategy to increase the sales growth of its blockbuster drug, HUMIRA, was through illegal kickbacks and unlawful sales and marketing tactics; (2) such practices would lead to heightened scrutiny by State governments and agencies; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

