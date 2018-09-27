27/09/2018 21:02:18

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PDD, LCI, LOGM, PM, QRTEA, TRCO and ABBV

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.      

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)

Class Period: Pursuant to the July 26, 2018 initial public offering and/or between July 26, 2018 and July 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Pinduoduo Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Pinduoduo’s controls were ineffective to prevent third-party vendors from selling counterfeit goods on the Company’s online platform; (ii) consequently, Pinduoduo’s revenues and the number of active merchants using its platform were traceable in part to unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iii) as a result, Pinduoduo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the PDD lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/pinduoduo-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI)

Class Period: February 7, 2018 to August 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

The complaint alleges Lannett Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lannett faced a substantial risk of the loss of its exclusivity agreement with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals; (2) accordingly, Lannett’s reported revenues were unsustainable; and (3) as a result, Lannett’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the LCI lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/lannett-company-inc-loss-form?wire=3

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM)

Class Period: March 1, 2017 to July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2018

According to the complaint, LogMeIn, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn’s business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Following this news, shares of LogMeIn fell $26.60 to close at $77.85 per share on July 27, 2018.

Get additional information about the LOGM lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/logmein-inc?wire=3

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 to April 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

According to the complaint, Philip Morris allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Philip Morris was experiencing a faster decline in overall cigarette and e-cigarette (or “heated tobacco”) sales volumes during the first quarter of 2018 than investors had been led to believe; (2) Philip Morris’ much-lauded sales initiatives had stalled; (3) Philip Morris was experiencing adverse sales headwinds in key markets; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Philip Morris’ business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the PM lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/philip-morris-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: QRTEA)

Class Period: August 5, 2015 to September 7, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

According to the complaint, Qurate allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qurate was aggressively loosening the credit standards of its Easy-Pay program to attract a large group of new customers; (2) Qurate’s strong sales growth was due to this loose credit policy; (3) accounts receivable associated with this new group of customers posed a high risk of write-off; and (4) consequently, Qurate’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the QRTEA lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/qurate-retail-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO)

Class Period: November 29, 2017 to July 16, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Tribune made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Inc., which had agreed to merge with Tribune, was refusing to divest itself of television stations in certain markets necessary in order to secure regulatory approval; and (2) Sinclair was taking the position that it was not legally or contractually obligated to complete the identified divestitures to ensure regulatory approval.

Get additional information about the TRCO lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tribune-media-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)

Class Period: October 25, 2013 to September 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that AbbVie made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AbbVie’s strategy to increase the sales growth of its blockbuster drug, HUMIRA, was through illegal kickbacks and unlawful sales and marketing tactics; (2) such practices would lead to heightened scrutiny by State governments and agencies; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the ABBV lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/abbvie-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png

